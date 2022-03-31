ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Powell Sweeps Burlington Track Meet

By Frank Gambino
 3 days ago
Back on Friday, Burlington played host to their own Invitational with 14 teams participating. On the girl's side, Riverside freshman Vinaya Vanderploeg won the 100-meter hurdles in 18.14 and the 300 hurdles with a time of 52.34. Riverside junior Vaidyn Vanderploeg was the winner of the 200-meter dash in 27.24. Powell...

