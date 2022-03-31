Police Release Video of Cowardly Killer Who Shot Man at Point Blank Range in Far Rockaway

Police are looking for suspect who fatally shot a man execution style in Far Rockaway Saturday (NYPD)

Police have released video footage of man being shot in the head execution style in a cowardly act in Far Rockaway Saturday night.

The graphic video shows a man walk up along his victim at around 8:10 p.m. outside of 624 Grassmere Terrace and fire his gun at point blank range repeatedly. The victim was shot in the head and neck.

EMS responded and transported the man to St. John’s Episcopal Hospital where he was pronounced dead. Police have identified the victim as Peter Panthier, 26, of East New York, Brooklyn.

The suspect fled the location to parts unknown.

Anyone with information in regard to the whereabouts of the shooter is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Warning: This video contains images of graphic violence.