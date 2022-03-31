Richest billionaires in Connecticut

( STACKER ) – The first billionaire ever is thought to be Standard Oil magnate John D. Rockefeller back in 1916, or perhaps Henry Ford in 1925. Fast forward some 100 years to 2021: as the COVID-19 pandemic continued to rage, a record-breaking 660 people became billionaires globally, growing the previous year’s number by 30%. While the U.S. is home to the most billionaires out of any other country, Americans are somewhat split in their feelings on the billionaire class. According to Pew Research Center data , people in the U.S. became somewhat more critical of billionaires between 2020 and 2021. Although support for individual billionaires like Elon Musk or Bill Gates is relatively strong, many Americans view the ultra-rich —as a group rather than as individuals—negatively. Meanwhile, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos is projected to become the world’s first trillionaire by 2026.

The U.S.’s wealthiest billionaires are mostly concentrated within just a couple of industries : finance and investments, and technology. Other wealthy sectors include food and drink, fashion and retail, and media and entertainment. In order to determine who the most affluent Americans are, as well as how they reached their billionaire status, Stacker compiled a list of the richest billionaires that are residents of Connecticut, using data from Forbes . Billionaires are ranked by net worth as of March 31. Forbes lists 13 billionaires in Connecticut.

#13. Clifford Asness

– Net worth: $1.6 billion (#1,869 wealthiest in the world)

– Residence: Greenwich, Connecticut

– Source of wealth: money management

#12. Mario Gabelli

– Net worth: $1.9 billion (#1,596 wealthiest in the world)

– Residence: Greenwich, Connecticut

– Source of wealth: money management

#11. Vincent McMahon

– Net worth: $2.3 billion (#1,361 wealthiest in the world)

– Residence: Greenwich, Connecticut

– Source of wealth: entertainment

#10. Lucy Stitzer

– Net worth: $2.5 billion (#1,253 wealthiest in the world)

– Residence: Greenwich, Connecticut

– Source of wealth: Cargill

#9. Alexandra Daitch

– Net worth: $2.5 billion (#1,253 wealthiest in the world)

– Residence: Old Lyme, Connecticut

– Source of wealth: Cargill

#8. Brad Jacobs

– Net worth: $3.9 billion (#792 wealthiest in the world)

– Residence: Greenwich, Connecticut

– Source of wealth: logistics

#7. Stephen Mandel Jr

– Net worth: $3.9 billion (#788 wealthiest in the world)

– Residence: Greenwich, Connecticut

– Source of wealth: hedge funds

#6. Todd Boehly

– Net worth: $4.5 billion (#660 wealthiest in the world)

– Residence: Darien, Connecticut

– Source of wealth: finance

#5. Alexandre Behring

– Net worth: $5.2 billion (#540 wealthiest in the world)

– Residence: Greenwich, Connecticut

– Source of wealth: investments

#4. Karen Pritzker

– Net worth: $6.2 billion (#431 wealthiest in the world)

– Residence: Branford, Connecticut

– Source of wealth: hotels, investments

#3. Andreas Halvorsen

– Net worth: $6.6 billion (#397 wealthiest in the world)

– Residence: Darien, Connecticut

– Source of wealth: hedge funds

#2. Steve Cohen

– Net worth: $17.4 billion (#107 wealthiest in the world)

– Residence: Greenwich, Connecticut

– Source of wealth: hedge funds

#1. Ray Dalio

– Net worth: $22.0 billion (#78 wealthiest in the world)

– Residence: Greenwich, Connecticut

– Source of wealth: hedge funds

