Today Architectural Digest is welcomed to Los Angeles by Ashley Tisdale for an inside look at the stunning new home she designed for her family. Tisdale and her composer husband Christopher French moved into their current home when she was around seven months pregnant, at which point the High School Musical alum dove headfirst into decorating. The talented Tisdale was well prepared for the undertaking, considering she launched her design passion project, Frenshe Interiors, last year. “I went with the mentality of falling in love with every piece,” she says. “I fully love this house. I love every piece of everything I’ve done here, and I’m really proud of myself.”

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 5 DAYS AGO