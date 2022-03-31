ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Car sharing services continue to grow in popularity in Denver

KDVR.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGiven the high prices associated with buying either a new...

kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Related
Westword

Schwazze Buying Denver's Urban Dispensary and Indoor Grow

Schwazze, a publicly-traded marijuana ownership firm formerly known as Medicine Man Technologies, has agreed to buy another Colorado dispensary. The Denver-based company just announced that it is acquiring Urban Health & Wellness, Inc., which is doing business as Urban Dispensary at 2675 West 38th Avenue. Urban Health & Wellness also...
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Denver, CO
Government
City
Denver, CO
County
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Cars
Local
Colorado Cars
Denver, CO
Traffic
Local
Colorado Government
Local
Colorado Traffic
CBS Denver

Effort To Create More Affordable Housing In Denver Continues

DENVER (CBS4) – Many Coloradans are struggling to find affordable housing in the cities where they work. For residents unable to work due to disabilities, the search for reasonable rent is even harder. The City of Denver celebrated its latest affordable housing development this week, but they’ll need to keep building to meet the growing need. “Finding anything that’s affordable for anyone is nearly impossible, even if you are working a full-time, well-paying job,” said Tonya Williams. “For someone who has a limited income or fixed income, it’s near impossible.” (credit: CBS) Williams has lived in the Denver Metro area her whole life,...
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy