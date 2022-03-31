ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

'Force to Fear' is a action-horror romp that pays homage to '80s movies

By By Joshua Axelrod Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
The Daily Sun
The Daily Sun
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tY7D2_0evKMEiI00

PITTSBURGH — Zane Hershberger always had a keen eye for when a fight scene in a schlocky 1980s movies wasn’t up to snuff.

“I remember watching indie movies growing up, some super low-budget stuff,” said the 47-year-old Wexford resident. “When you’re watching people fight, you can tell they’re pulling their punches.”

A few years ago, his friend Chad Bruns approached him about working on a film that would pay homage to ‘80s action movies. Hershberger, a seasoned independent filmmaker with a black belt in karate and a degree in film and video production from the now-defunct Art Institute of Pittsburgh, was ready to ensure the fight scenes would be worth the price of admission.

Their collaboration resulted in “Force to Fear,” an action-horror mashup that finds a random assortment of weirdos trying to survive the night in an abandoned school. The film was released on Blu-ray Disc in July 2021 and recently became available to buy or rent via Amazon Prime Video.

“It’s a down and dirty fight movie,” Hershberger said. “It showcases a lot of filmmaking talent we have here in the ’Burgh.”

“Force to Fear” follows two kidnappers (played by Joseph Setticase and George Saulnier), a drug dealer (Mitchell Musolino) and six college students looking for a good time as they try not to get slaughtered by the mysterious figure (Ted Opalinski) who is hunting them. Loyalties are tested and hidden motives are revealed as the evening progresses.

The film is the brainchild of Bruns, 34, of West Mifflin, a University of Pittsburgh graduate and engineer by day who has been a part of Pittsburgh’s independent filmmaking scene for 10 years. Hershberger thought Bruns was joking when he laid out his ambitious plan for a violent action flick with complex fights and horror elements.

They made it work though, and the two ended up splitting writing and directing duties on “Force to Fear.” Hersberger said the original title of the film was “Wrath,” but they eventually decided that was too generic. They chose “Force to Fear” because they thought it invoked “an ’80s style Canon video movie that people would watch,” Hershberger said.

It was first conceived in 2018 and was mostly shot in 2019 at the “Haunted School of Terror” in Weirton, W.Va. Bruns said that 95% of the crew on “Force to Fear” live in and around Pittsburgh, and many were current or former Point Park students.

PUTTING IN THE WORK

There are several brutal fight sequences in the film, all choreographed by Hershberger. Many of those set pieces involved the character of Nova, a co-ed with shady motivations played by Sable Griedel, 32, of Freedom. She met with Hersberger three or four days a week prior to filming for training and to make sure she had the fight choreography down to a science.

“I would put up our fight scenes against most independent productions,” Bruns declared.

One big fight involves Nova going up against Socks (played by Bruns) and Anomaly (April Yanko). Bruns described bringing that fight to life as “a battle of endurance” that required two 12-hour days to complete. The temperature fluctuated wildly during that time between reasonably chilly and scorching hot, which wasn’t fun for any of them.

Everyone was battered and bruised by the end, especially Bruns’ bare arms that took the brunt of Griedel’s punishment.

“After watching the finished project, it was worth it, all the takes it took to get it right,” Griedel said. “I’m really proud of it.”

Bruns and Hershberger had fun writing a script where characters were constantly switching from villains to heroes, at least in the eyes of the audience.

Hersberger wasn’t interested in making “Force to Fear” “another “basic, by-the-numbers thing,” and Bruns said they “needed the second and third layer” of twists to keep the audience guessing. Griedel said she “loved the way Chad and Zane wrote” Nova as an enigmatic force of nature.

All three are excited that the film is finally accessible to stream on Amazon. This was Griedel’s first feature, and she said a VOD release makes it a lot easier to point friends and potential future employers toward her work. She thinks that Pittsburghers will appreciate the film’s “blue-collar grit” and has already felt more embraced by the local filmmaking community since “Force to Fear” premiered.

“I feel like the community got a little bit smaller for me,” she said. “It seemed big and I didn’t know many people. But after ‘Force to Fear,’ I feel like I started making connections ... and it really opened up the indie film community. Now I feel like we’re a part of it.”

Comments / 0

Related
thebrag.com

Reviewers are hailing the next big horror movie ‘X’

Just when you thought the slasher film was dead, X brings together another group of dumb teens to prove you wrong. From A24, the studio behind horror classics such as Midsommar, The Witch, Hereditary, Lamb… (Should I keep going?). And, Director Ti West, comes a slasher film that every reviewer seems to be astonished by.
MOVIES
Elle

Master Turns Racism on Campus into a Horror Movie

Stories of Black students facing racism at predominantly white institutions (PWI) have made headlines for as long as Black people have been able to inhabit these spaces. So it makes sense that when filmmaker Mariama Diallo set out to make her first feature, inspired by her time at a PWI, it ended up being a horror film. In Master, which premiered at Sundance and is now streaming on Prime Video, three Black women come face-to-face with the institutionalized racism that persists in the academic world. Although many of their experiences manifest supernaturally, they are rooted in reality.
MOVIES
PopSugar

22 of the Best Korean Horror Movies to Watch Right Now

Did you know that a lot of American horror films are actually remakes of Korean movies? Before "The Uninvited," for instance, there was "A Tale of Two Sisters," and before "Mirrors," there was "Into the Mirror." "Train to Busan" will join the list — it's reportedly getting an American adaptation called "Last Train to New York," which is scheduled to be released sometime in 2023. While remakes often change a few details from the original films to better connect with a different audience, they mostly retain the plot and overarching themes.
MOVIES
KXLY

Where 10 iconic horror movies were filmed

British real estate tycoon Lord Harold Samuel once said, “There are three things that matter in property: location, location, location.” The same can be said of movie-making. Of particular import is the horror movie genre, where the vibe and atmosphere are everything. From the original “Nosferatu” to Jordan...
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Mifflin, PA
City
Wexford, PA
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Entertainment
Local
Pennsylvania Entertainment
TheWrap

The 7 Best New Movies on Amazon Prime Video in March 2022

If you’re daunted by the prospect of finding a movie to watch on Amazon Prime Video, you’ve come to the right place. Below, we’ve assembled a list of the best movies newly added to the streaming service in March 2022. Sometimes the easiest way to find a great film to watch is to rummage through the new additions, and below we’ve got a little something for everyone – there’s a newly released documentary, an inspiring classic, a laugh-out-loud comedy, a sci-fi blockbuster, a little-seen indie, an A-list rom-com and a paperback thriller.
MOVIES
GamesRadar+

Netflix releases first look at Game of Thrones co-creator's new movie

Netflix has released the first look at Metal Lords, a new movie written by Game of Thrones co-creator D.B. Weiss. The movie follows three high school students, played by Adrian Greensmith, Jaeden Martell, and Isis Hainsworth, who form a heavy metal band named Skullfucker. Experiencing problems both at school and at home, the unlikely trio enter the Battle of Bands and attempt to take the crown in a school where no one actually likes metal.
MOVIES
Laredo Morning Times

Nicolas Cage Tells Warner Bros. He’s Ready to Join ‘The Batman’ Sequel as ‘Terrifying’ Villain

Nicolas Cage has a message for Warner Bros. executives: “I’m down for Egghead.” The Oscar winner is talking about playing the villain Egghead in a potential sequel to Matt Reeves’ “The Batman,” which is quickly approaching the $500 million mark at the worldwide box office. Warner Bros. has yet to officially announce “The Batman” sequel, but Reeves and cast members like Robert Pattinson have all expressed a desire to make a follow-up movie. Cage told reporters at SXSW he’s interested in joining.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nova
TechRadar

Avatar 2 trailer may release alongside a certain Marvel movie...

It’s been more than 12 years since the release of James Cameron’s Avatar, but we’re finally hearing rumors about the ETA of a first trailer for its long-awaited sequel. Set to be one of the biggest new movies of 2022 – nay the decade – Avatar 2 is scheduled to arrive in theaters on December 16, though we’ve seen reports suggesting we could get a first look at the sci-fi epic in tandem with the release of Doctor Strange 2 on May 6.
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Nicolas Cage's Dracula Movie Renfield Is Shooting, And The Iconic Vampire's Wild Appearance Has Been Captured

Last November, it was announced that one of Nicolas Cage’s upcoming movies will see him returning to the world of vampires following his previous outing in 1988’s Vampire’s Kiss. This time around, Cage is playing Count Dracula in Universal Pictures’ Renfield, which is centered on the vampire’s same-named minion, with X-Men star Nicholas Hoult bringing that role to life. Principal photography is underway on Renfield, and we finally know what Cage’s Dracula will look like in the movie.
MOVIES
The Independent

Nicolas Cage says he accepted dozens of VOD movie roles to keep his ‘mother out of a mental institution’

Nicolas Cage has defended starring in so many straight-to-VOD films, while explaining what he spent the money on.In between more well-known roles in films like Mandy and Pig, the actor racked up dozens of credits in films that bypassed cinema releases and became available to rent at home without much fanfare.These films arrived amid reports that the actor spent the entirety of his $150m fortune and was in deep debt after owing the IRS property taxes of $6.3m.Now, in a new interview with GQ, Cage explained the basis behind accepting the roles stemmed from a refusal to file for...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Action Movies#Blu Ray Disc#Amazon Prime Video
CinemaBlend

Reacher Star Alan Ritchson Is Teaming With Hilary Swank For New Movie

Alan Ritchson was already familiar to Smallville and Titans viewers for respectively playing Aquaman and Hawk, but now fans of the Lee Child-created Jack Reacher are well acquainted with him too. Following Tom Cruise’s run as the character in the cinematic realm last decade, Ritchson is bringing Jack Reacher to life on Amazon’s Reacher series, and along with him obviously being overjoyed he’ll continue to play the role in a second season, it’s also been announced that the actor is lined up to star in a movie with Million Dollar Baby’s Hilary Swank.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Amazon
Collider

10 Horror Movies With the Best Practical Effects

As CGI becomes increasingly more advanced and prominent in movies, it’s worth it to take some time to consider all the hard work that goes into making a scene look realistic using practical effects. While the use of practical effects is not limited to horror movies only, the genre...
MOVIES
ETOnline.com

'Ms. Marvel' Reveals First Trailer and Premiere Date on Disney Plus

Ms. Marvel is the latest original MCU series to make its way to Disney+. Ahead of its June premiere, the streaming platform debuted the trailer and poster for the upcoming superhero saga starring Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel. A Muslim American teenager and avid gamer obsessed with...
TV SERIES
The Daily Sun

The Daily Sun

Punta Gorda, FL
642
Followers
1K+
Post
110K+
Views
ABOUT

Published daily in Charlotte, DeSoto, and Sarasota counties.

 https://yoursun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy