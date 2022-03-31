ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Strictly Come Dancing': BBC announces pros for Season 20

March 31 (UPI) -- The BBC has announced the lineup of professional dancers for Strictly Come Dancing Season 20.

The network said in a press release Thursday that 16 pros will take part in the new season.

Cameron Lombard will join Dianne Buswell, Nadiya Bychkova, Graziano Di Prima, Amy Dowden, Karen Hauer, Katya Jones, Neil Jones, Nikita Kuzmin, Gorka Marquez, Luba Mushtuk, Giovanni Pernice, Jowita Przystal, Johannes Radebe, Kai Widdrington and Nancy Xu.

Lombard joined Strictly Come Dancing in Season 19 but was not partnered with a celebrity. The South African dancer, 21, is the youngest professional dancer to appear on the show.

"We could not be more proud of the Strictly professional dancers and we are so happy to have so many returning for 2022. The world-class skill and extraordinary care they bring to everything they do, from working with their celebrity partners to choreographing and performing remarkable and unforgettable routines, never ceases to amaze us," executive producer Sarah James said.

"They really are the best in the business and we can't wait to see what they bring to the Strictly ballroom for our twentieth fabulous series," she added.

On Monday, professional dancer Aljaž Škorjanec announced his exit from Strictly Come Dancing after nine seasons. Strictly pro Oti Mabuse left the show in February after seven seasons.

Comments / 0

