ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Latvia outlaws using letter 'Z' as a symbol supporting Russia's Ukraine war

By Andrius Sytas
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yZCh3_0evKLh9S00

VILNIUS, March 31 (Reuters) - Latvia's parliament on Thursday voted to ban public displays of the letter "Z," saying it was a symbol that was used to glorify the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Russian military vehicles in Ukraine are prominently marked with the letter, and it has started appearing on social media and on clothing elsewhere in support of the war.

Latvia's parliament said the display of the letter with intent to justify military aggression and war crimes would be punished under the new rules with fines of up to 350 euros ($388) for individuals and up to 2,900 euros ($3,214) for companies.

Once it becomes law, the new legislation will also apply to the letter "V," also used by the Russian defence ministry in connection with the war.

"Condemning Russia's hostilities in Ukraine, we must take a firm stand that symbols glorifying Russian military aggression, such as the letters 'Z', 'V' or other symbols used for this purpose, have no place in public events," said the chair of parliamentary Human Rights committee Artuss Kaimins.

Russian President Vladimir Putin sent his troops into Ukraine on what he calls a "special military operation" to demilitarise and "denazify" Ukraine. Ukraine and the West say Putin launched an unprovoked war of aggression.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Tuesday called for a universal ban of the political use of the letter "Z," saying it signified "Russian war crimes, bombed out cities, thousands of murdered Ukrainians."

The Russian defence ministry has posted on social media that "Z" stands for a phrase meaning "for victory" and "V" for the phrases "truth is strength" or "task will be completed".

Neither letter exists in the Russian alphabet.

In a move designed to affect the annual marches in Latvian capitol Riga on May 9, when Russia celebrates victory in World War Two, the Latvian parliament also voted on Thursday to ban public events within 200 meters of Soviet war memorials.

Tens of thousands flock each year to a 79-meter (259-foot) high Soviet-built obelisk in the capital Riga for events attended by Russia's ambassador but shunned by Latvia's top leadership. Around a quarter of Latvia's population is ethnically Russian.

Latvia, together with neighbours Estonia and Lithuania, maintains Russia used the victory over Nazi Germany to forcefully incorporate the region into Soviet Union.

"May 9 is a festivity in the aggressor country Russia. This is not a Latvian festivity. Marking it means supporting international crime", President Eglis Levits tweeted last week.

($1 = 0.9024 euros)

Reporting by Andrius Sytas in Vilnius; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Dmytro Kuleba
Daily Mail

Horrors of the 'Kyiv concentration camps': Hundreds of kidnapped Ukrainians are forced to dig trenches in villages around the city, human rights group warns

Russia has set up a string of concentration camps around Kyiv where they are forcing captured Ukrainians to dig trenches, a human rights group has claimed. Escaped prisoners and relatives of those still locked up have revealed the horrors unfolding in occupied villages just a few miles north of the capital.
EUROPE
Daily Mail

Red Army loses 40,000 troops: Total number of Russian soldiers killed, injured or captured in just four weeks shows toll of Vladimir Putin's Ukraine invasion is hitting morale, Nato says

Up to 40,000 Russian soldiers are believed to have been killed, injured or captured since Ukraine was invaded four weeks ago – and yet another of Moscow’s generals has died in action. Nato declared the toll was having a major impact on the morale of President Vladimir Putin’s...
MILITARY
The Week

Putin's 'Achilles heel' in Ukraine is Russians believing their 'soldiers are dying unnecessarily,' CNN says

Soviet Russia finally pulled out of Afghanistan because fierce Afghan resistance, fueled by U.S.-provided Stinger missiles, were eating away at Russian forces, eventually resulting in 15,000 Russian deaths. "Today the death toll of Russian troops in Ukraine could already match those killed over 10 years in Afghanistan," CNN's Nic Robertson reported early Thursday, citing NATO estimates.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Latvia#War Crimes#Vilnius#Russian#Ukrainian
Fortune

Russian oil tankers have vanished from tracking systems. Someone is buying that crude and we don’t know who

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Since Russia invaded Ukraine, many Western oil companies as well as traders, shippers, and bankers have stayed away from Russian oil. But a new report by CNN indicates Russian crude may be seeing a resurgence in demand—in relative secret.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Human Rights
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Germany
Country
Russia
Daily Mail

Chechen fighters armed to the teeth with machine guns and rocket launchers now stalk Mariupol as they try to take the besieged city

Chechen soldiers have been prowling the shelled-out streets of Mariupol – engaging in fierce firefights as they try to take the besieged city. The feared troops, armed with machine guns and rocket launchers, have been used as a PR tool in Vladimir Putin's war, and photos of them in the city suggest the dictator believes he is on the verge of taking it.
MILITARY
Fortune

‘Money doesn’t mean anything anymore’: 10 Russians explain what it’s like to live under Western sanctions and a Kremlin crackdown

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Elena, a 31-year-old content freelancer, had rented out her Moscow apartment on Airbnb enough times since 2018 to earn her the “super host” badge. She was earning the equivalent of $1,000 a month. “My listing was booked up most of the time,” she says. “I only had three to four days vacant during a month.” But overnight, that income stream disappeared. On March 3, the home-renting site suspended the platform for Russian and Belarusian users after Russia invaded Ukraine.
RUSSIA
Reuters

Russia says air defence systems for Ukraine would destabilise situation

March 17 (Reuters) - Russia's foreign ministry said on Thursday that giving Ukraine air defence systems, as requested by Ukraine's president in the U.S. Congress a day earlier, would be a destabilising factor that would not bring peace to the country. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged American lawmakers on Wednesday...
MILITARY
The Independent

Leading Russian colonel killed in Ukraine in further blow to Putin’s war

A leading Russian paratroop commander has been killed in battle in Ukraine in the latest setback for Vladimir Putin’s war, with several senior military officers having died since the invasion started last month.Colonel Sergei Sukharev, of the 331st Guards Parachute Assault Regiment from Kostroma, and his deputy Major Sergei Krylov were killed on Thursday, according to the Ukrainian government and Russian state TV.The colonel was “liquidated” after he “got lost in the ‘[military] exercises’, but returned home the right way”, Ukraine’s Centre for Strategic Communication and Information Security (Stratcom) said in a statement.“It is known that Sukharev’s regiment had...
MILITARY
Fortune

‘If the Russian army doesn’t start moving soon, it’s really screwed’: How badly is the Ukraine war going for Russia’s military?

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Russia’s “military operation” in Ukraine has proved to be a “success,” President Vladimir Putin asserted in an address to the nation on Wednesday. The situation on the ground doesn’t seem to agree.
MILITARY
Reuters

Reuters

390K+
Followers
309K+
Post
185M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy