ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Serbia's Vucic pledges stability as he seeks re-election

By Ivana Sekularac
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48u7JP_0evKLgGj00

BELGRADE, March 31 (Reuters) - Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic is running for re-election on Sunday on a promise of peace and stability as the country comes under pressure from the West to choose between traditional ties with Russia and its aspiration to join the European Union.

The election is for both president and parliament and opinion polls show that Vucic is likely to win another five-year term while his Serbian Progressive Party (SNS) is also set to win a majority, although it is likely to fall short of its current 188 seats in the 250-seat parliament.

Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine, which began days after Serbia's election date was set, had a deep impact on the campaigning in Serbia, which was scarred by the Balkan wars two decades ago and where a majority of people support military neutrality.

Bojan Klacar, head of the CeSID pollster, said the war in Ukraine had forced a change away from what had been the main themes of the campaign, such as corruption, the environment and the rule of law among other things.

"The electorate is now seeking answers to their concerns regarding economic stability, living standards and political stability," he said.

"It seems that the ruling party was more skilful in adjusting its campaign to people's concerns."

A poll by Faktor Plus pollster published in the Blic daily on Wednesday saw the ruling SNS winning 53.6% of the vote. It put a grouping of several opposition parties called Alliance for Victory second with 13.7 % of the vote and Vucic's coalition partner, the Socialists, third with 10.2%.

A group of ecological movements which was formed less than a year ago would get 4.7% of the vote, the poll showed.

Vucic himself is set to win re-election in the first round on Sunday, polls show. Zdravko Ponos, general and former army chief of staff, is seen as coming second.

A longtime politician who was information minister in 1998 under former strongman Slobodan Milosevic, until 2008 Vucic had been a virulent anti-Western disciple of the Greater Serbia ideology that fuelled the 1990s wars following the breakup of Yugoslavia.

He converted to the cause of seeking EU membership when his SNS split from the Serbian Radical Party and now advocates military neutrality and ties with both Western countries and Russia and China.

Since 2012 when his party came to power Vucic has held several positions: defence minister, prime minister and - since 2017 - president.

Ponos has accused Vucic of using the war in Ukraine in his campaign to try to build national unity based on "people's fear from the war in Ukraine".

"I would never allow the war in Ukraine to be misused, if I were the president," Ponos told N1 TV.

Vucic's critics say his popularity is due to his autocratic style of rule which includes firm control of media and benefits such as employment in state-run firms that they say are reserved for his supporters.

Vucic has denied those accusations and say opposition leaders control two privately run TV stations, an allegation they deny.

"We have lived through many wars, and with him (Aleksandar Vucic) at least we have peace and stability," Radmila, a 52-year-old housewife from Subotica, told Reuters.

Opposition parties say the election will be rigged and accuse the ruling party of falsifying voters' lists. The ruling party denies this and has accused the opposition of the same thing.

"Voter mobilization will be crucial for the performance of opposition parties, but the poor weather forecast for the election day could dampen turnout," Teneo consultancy said in its report.

Reporting by Ivana Sekularac Editing by Frances Kerry

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
Reuters
Reuters

390K+

Followers

309K+

Posts

185M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Slobodan Milosevic
Fortune

Russian oil tankers have vanished from tracking systems. Someone is buying that crude and we don’t know who

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Since Russia invaded Ukraine, many Western oil companies as well as traders, shippers, and bankers have stayed away from Russian oil. But a new report by CNN indicates Russian crude may be seeing a resurgence in demand—in relative secret.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Daily Mail

Horrors of the 'Kyiv concentration camps': Hundreds of kidnapped Ukrainians are forced to dig trenches in villages around the city, human rights group warns

Russia has set up a string of concentration camps around Kyiv where they are forcing captured Ukrainians to dig trenches, a human rights group has claimed. Escaped prisoners and relatives of those still locked up have revealed the horrors unfolding in occupied villages just a few miles north of the capital.
EUROPE
Daily Mail

Putin 'is constantly followed by thyroid cancer doctor': Specialist has 'spent 282 days' with Russian President amid claims he is seriously ill and suffering 'steroid rage' from treatment

Vladimir Putin is 'constantly' accompanied by a doctor specialising in thyroid cancer, a new investigation shows. Surgeon Yevgeny Selivanov, of Moscow's Central Clinical Hospital, has flown to the Russian leader no less than 35 times in Black Sea resort Sochi, his favourite place of residence. The respected doctor's thesis -...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election#Ukraine#Greater Serbia#Opinion Polls#The European Union#Serbian Progressive Party#Sns#Balkan#Cesid#Faktor Plus
US News and World Report

Disillusioned Russian Troops Killing Ukrainians for Their Cellphones: Official

Russian troops fighting in Ukraine are seizing local civilians’ cellphones en masse – and in some cases killing them if they refuse – in what several officials describe as a systematic attempt to gain access to outside information and exact brutal punishments against Ukrainians. [. Read:. Putin’s...
MILITARY
CBS News

Ukraine leader says war at a "turning point" as U.S. and U.K. say Putin, deluded, is regrouping Russia's forces

Near Kherson, Ukraine — Russian forces were still shelling areas near Ukraine's capital Thursday, two days after Moscow said it would scale back its attack there to facilitate peace talks. Ukraine's president told his people Wednesday night that the fight to repel Russia's invasion had reached a "turning point," and he asked the U.S. for more weapons and other assistance to turn the tide.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
China
NewsBreak
Army
The Independent

Ukrainian mayor kidnapped by Russian soldiers says he heard other captives being tortured

Ivan Fedorov, Melitopol mayor who was kidnapped by Russian forces and held for five days earlier this month, recounted his days in captivity and said he could hear other prisoners being tortured.On 11 March, Russian forces abducted the 33-year-old man from a town square.A video of the kidnapping was posted on Telegram by Kyrylo Tymoshenko, the deputy head of Ukraine’s presidential office.The video, caught on surveillance cameras, showed Russian forces put a black bag over Mr Fedorov’s head and take him away from Melitopol’s crisis centre, where he was working.He was released on 17 March after a special...
PUBLIC SAFETY
americanmilitarynews.com

War ‘at turning point,’ Zelenskyy warns, as UK says Putin ‘massively misjudged’ conflict

This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. Russia has continued shelling and launching missile strikes in Ukraine’s northern city of Chernihiv despite pledging it would reduce military activity around the area as Ukraine’s military dismissed the Russian promises and braced for further heavy fighting in the east.
POLITICS
bloomberglaw.com

Putin’s Threat to Seize U.S. Investments Could Be Costly—to Russia

Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, businesses from around the world have suspended operations in Russia. In retaliation, the Kremlin has threatened to seize assets belonging to foreign investors in Russia. And while Russia may be able to quickly pass legislation that provides legal cover for such a move, international law will make any seizure, permanent or temporary, far more expensive and complicated than Putin and his advisers may imagine.
ECONOMY
NBC News

The secret to the Ukrainian military’s success

Russia’s awful military performance in Ukraine has been the greatest surprise to emerge from President Vladimir Putin’s unprovoked invasion, confounding military analysts who had observed tactical and technological improvements in the Russian military in preceding years. By now it’s clear that Putin’s ambition to capture the port of...
MILITARY
Reuters

Reuters

390K+
Followers
309K+
Post
185M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy