Jacksonville, FL

'Critically endangered' blue-eyed black lemur born at Florida zoo

By Ben Hooper
UPI News
 3 days ago
March 31 (UPI) -- The Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens in Florida announced the birth of a blue-eyed black lemur, a primate considered one of the most endangered species in the world.

The zoo said in a Facebook post that the baby is the second born at the zoo to parents Hendricks and Hemsworth.

"We do not know the gender yet and are giving the family space during this critical time of development," the post said. "The infant will remain behind-the-scenes in a quiet area with its parents until it is old enough to safely join the rest of the group."

Zoo officials wrote that blue-eyed black lemurs are among "only a few" species of primate to have black eyes. Males have black hair, whole females have rusty brown hair. Babies begin life with light brown hair that will change color later in their development.

"Blue-eyed black lemurs are critically endangered, and every birth of this species is critical to their long-term sustainability," the zoo said. "The wild population's continued decline is based on a series of issues, including habitat loss."

Lemurs are found only in Madagascar, and researchers have estimated there could be an up to 88 percent reduction in the population by 2080 due solely to the effects of climate change.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
