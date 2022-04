For many American cities, 2021 was the most violent year in decades. Ten major U.S. cities experienced the highest number of homicides on record, and a dozen more had homicide rates comparable to those of the 1990s. Aggravated assault, the most common violent crime, rose 12 percent nationwide. State legislators across the country have risen to the challenge by setting sensible policies that will improve offender rehabilitation, get former criminals back to work, and ultimately reduce crime.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 12 HOURS AGO