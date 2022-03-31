Lagan Valley: South Eastern Trust pausing births at midwife-led unit

The number of new Covid-19 cases continues to decline in the last couple of weeks after America set new record high numbers on a daily basis in January driven by the Omicron, the most contagious variant since the pandemic began. Currently, United States has one of the best vaccination rates with more than 254 million people vaccinated with at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccines representing 76.8% of the US population.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 15 DAYS AGO