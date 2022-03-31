ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Services

Lagan Valley: South Eastern Trust pausing births at midwife-led unit

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe South Eastern Trust is "temporarily pausing births" in Lagan Valley Hospital's midwife-led maternity unit. The trust said it is taking this action because of "concerns that have been raised about a very small number of...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
WebMD

Report: Failures at U.K. Hospitals Led to 200 Baby Deaths

March 31, 2022 – More than 200 babies died in a pair of British hospitals, and an investigation has found failure in maternity care is likely to blame. A review into the care of babies and mothers who died at Shrewsbury and Telford NHS Hospital Trust found repeated failures in the quality of care and governance spanning two decades.
HEALTH SERVICES
BBC

Lagan Valley: Mother of stillborn boy 'did not feel safe in unit'

A mother whose son was stillborn has said she did not feel safe when problems arose during delivery at the Lagan Valley Hospital Midwifery Led Unit. Christine McCleery's son Jaxon McVey was born dead at the Royal Victoria Hospital in March 2017 after she was transferred from Lagan Valley Hospital.
HEALTH
Daily Mail

At least 25 Pre-K students are rushed to hospital after their milk cartons were filled with SANITIZER

More than two dozen New Jersey pre-kindergarten students were rushed to the hospital after drinking from milk cartons that were actually filled with sanitizer. Twenty-five pre-k students ages three and four from the Early Childhood Development Center in Camden were taken to a local hospital on Wednesday out of an abundance of caution after they consumed 'non-toxic consumable sanitizer,' the Camden City School District said in a statement.
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Midwife#South Eastern Trust#Bbc News Ni#Lagan Valley Hospital#The Ulster Hospital#The Lagan Valley Hospital
Concord News Journal

“We realized once that needle hit her arm, it was a one-way ticket to here,” woman died after developing vaccine-induced immune disease, husband speaks out

The number of new Covid-19 cases continues to decline in the last couple of weeks after America set new record high numbers on a daily basis in January driven by the Omicron, the most contagious variant since the pandemic began. Currently, United States has one of the best vaccination rates with more than 254 million people vaccinated with at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccines representing 76.8% of the US population.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Mother who was advised to terminate her pregnancy because her daughter with spina bifida would 'never lead a normal life' reveals she's defied doctors' predictions and is now learning to walk

A toddler born with spina bifida who underwent spinal surgery while still inside her mother's womb has defied the odds and is now learning to walk. Lacey Grace Bower's parents, Michelle and Michael Bower, were urged to terminate her pregnancy when they received her diagnosis after her 20-week scan. But...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Daily Mail

Gynaecologist, 54, is suspended after mother died following bungled caesarean at failing NHS maternity unit when he didn't read her medical notes showing she had cyst on her ovary

A senior gynaecologist has been suspended after a new mother died following a bungled caesarean which was carried out on an NHS maternity unit with one of Britain's worst death rates. Cambridge educated Dr Peter Yeh, 54, delegated the caesarean to a junior colleague without reading the patient's medical notes...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
Daily Mail

Maternity scandal deepens as report is predicted to reveal that TWO HUNDRED babies who died in NHS unit might have lived

Two hundred babies might have survived had better care been provided, a landmark report into the NHS’s worst ever maternity scandal is expected to reveal today. Dozens more suffered life-changing injuries as a result of the poor care provided by Shrewsbury and Telford NHS Trust over almost two decades. At least 12 mothers died while giving birth.
WORLD
MarketWatch

‘More people, nurses and doctors, were coming into his room.’ How a father became an advocate for his gravely ill baby.

In January 2019, Anthony David and his wife celebrated the birth of Alex, their second child. Within 36 hours, Alex’s situation turned serious. David, a Washington, D.C.-based financial adviser, noticed that Alex’s oxygen saturation level was dropping. And it kept dropping. “More people, nurses and doctors, were coming...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Arizona sisters who died by assisted suicide in Switzerland were ‘tired of life’

Sisters Lila Ammouri and Susan Frazier decided to end their lives at a Swiss assisted dying clinic after becoming “tired of life”, according to an advocate who was advising them.Dr Ammouri, a palliative care doctor aged 54, and Ms Frazier, 49, had been suffering from medical “frustrations” such as chronic insomnia, vertigo and back pain, Exit International director Philip Nitschke told The Independent.The sisters had intended to travel from their home in Arizona to Switzerland in early 2021, but the trip was delayed due to the Covid pandemic, he said.They first contacted Exit, a non-profit assisted dying support group, in...
HEALTH
The Independent

Woman died after ‘gross failings’ by scandal-hit mental health trust

A young woman died following “gross failings” and “neglect” by a mental health hospital in Essex which is also facing a major independent inquiry into patient deaths.Bethany Lilley, 28, died on 16 January while she was an inpatient at Basildon mental health unit, run by Essex Partnership University NHS Foundation Trust.The inquest this week examined the circumstances of her death, and concluded that it was contributed to by neglect due to a “plethora of failings by Essex University Partnership Trust”.Following the three-week inquest, heard before coroner Sean Horstead, a jury found that “neglect” had contributed to Ms Lilley’s death and...
MENTAL HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy