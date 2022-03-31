ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Column-China's manufacturers enter downturn - but for how long? Kemp

By John Kemp
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ndNSC_0evKLEkV00

LONDON (Reuters) - China’s manufacturing sector contracted this month as coronavirus outbreaks, city-level lockdowns, rising input prices and the severe disruption of global supply chains take their toll on output and new orders.

The official purchasing managers’ index for the manufacturing sector slipped to 49.5 in March from 50.2 in February, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Thursday.

The manufacturing index fell into just the 9th percentile for all months since 2011 down from the 36th percentile last month and the 91st percentile a year ago.

The output sub-index, which has been decelerating for over a year, fell to 49.5 this month and is now in only the 2nd percentile for all months since 2011.

Manufacturers are being hit by more challenges soon after recovering from the coal crisis that forced electricity rationing last autumn.

China is the world’s largest or second-largest consumer and importer of most energy products and industrial raw materials, so the slowdown will inevitably spill over into global markets.

The only question now is whether the downturn will be short and shallow or turn into something more prolonged and deeper, which would increase recessionary pressure worldwide.

The answer depends on (a) the sustainability of the country’s dynamic-clearing approach to coronavirus containment; (b) the deterioration of the global economy in response to surging energy prices and the conflict in Ukraine; and (c) the effectiveness of the government’s measures to rekindle demand.

The slowdown associated with the coal and electricity crisis lasted less than four months, but that was largely a supply crisis caused by a temporary shortage of fuel; this crisis is occurring on both the supply and demand sides of the economy simultaneously and is far more complex.

- China’s cooling economy takes some heat out of commodity prices (Reuters, March 30)

- Economic war pushes business cycle to tipping point (Reuters, March 23)

- Western economies on brink of recession as Russia sanctions escalate (Reuters, March 8)

- Global recession risks rise after Russia invades Ukraine (Reuters, March 4)

- John Kemp is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
Reuters
Reuters

390K+

Followers

309K+

Posts

185M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
POLITICO

U.S. oil industry prepares to boost production — but with a giant warning

HOUSTON — Executives at some of the world’s biggest oil and gas producers said on Monday they are ramping up their crude production as U.S. gasoline prices surge to $4 a gallon amid expectations that President Joe Biden and Congress would ban imports of Russian petroleum — but the companies warned not to expect new supplies overnight.
HOUSTON, TX
Fortune

Russia’s largest tank manufacturer may have run out of parts

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Sanctions imposed on Russia to cripple its economy may be starting to hurt its military capabilities. The country’s primary armored vehicle manufacturer appears to have run out...
MANUFACTURING
NBC News

U.S. has a clear warning for China: Don’t come to Russia’s aid. Will Beijing heed it?

HONG KONG — At high-level talks this week, the United States had a clear warning for China: Don’t come to Russia’s aid in its invasion of Ukraine. U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan, who met for seven hours with top Chinese diplomat Yang Jiechi in Rome on Monday, “raised directly and very clearly our concerns” about China’s support for Russia since the invasion and the implications it could have for Beijing’s relationships around the world, State Department spokesman Ned Price said Monday.
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#World Economy#Rationing
Fortune

Russian oil tankers have vanished from tracking systems. Someone is buying that crude and we don’t know who

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Since Russia invaded Ukraine, many Western oil companies as well as traders, shippers, and bankers have stayed away from Russian oil. But a new report by CNN indicates Russian crude may be seeing a resurgence in demand—in relative secret.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
China
Daily Mail

China sends chilling warning to Australia as its enforcement officers are seen training police in the Solomon Islands - as Communists power focus on areas surrounding the country

China has sent another message to Australia by releasing images showing the Communist government training local Solomon Islands enforcement officers. The images of the Chinese-led training exercises were released this week following the announcement of a potential security deal between the two countries. Weapons from China were reportedly smuggled into...
CHINA
The US Sun

Ridiculous moment ‘Russian soldiers are ABANDONED by comrades who speed off in Z truck in chaotic retreat from Ukraine’

THIS is the bizarre moment Russian soldiers appear to be abandoned by their comrades who speed off in a "Z" marked truck in a chaotic retreat from Ukraine. Drone footage shows the military vehicle steaming up a snowy hill as two frantic soldiers chase behind on foot amid reports Vladimir Putin's despairing troops are giving up in the face of stiff Ukrainian resistance.
MILITARY
Daily Cardinal

Electric cars are a lie

A study published in September of 2021 states people below the age of 40 will see natural disasters of unprecedented intensity and frequency. If you aren’t scared, you should be. Look around at life in the US and understand this is not normal, not sustainable, and needs to change if we want to minimize destruction and suffering in the present — let alone the future.
MADISON, WI
Fox News

Oil and gas groups call out Biden: 'We would love to produce more, bring gas prices down'

Oil and gas industry representatives blasted President Biden Wednesday for blaming companies for the gas price surge. "Which is it? You can’t blame Putin and us at the same time. The bottom line is we are not price makers, we are price takers. We suffer from low prices and then we have higher prices. That is based on the price of oil globally," Western Energy Alliance President Kathleen Sgamma told "Fox & Friends."
POTUS
WVNews

What happens in Russia if Putin can’t win in Ukraine?

The world has been transfixed by Ukraine’s fight for survival. As the war drags on, we’d better start considering what will become of Russia, as well. President Vladimir Putin’s nation has now been subjected to an isolation more sudden and total than that experienced by any major power in recent history. What that leads to may not be pretty.
POLITICS
Reuters

Reuters

390K+
Followers
309K+
Post
185M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy