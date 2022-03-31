ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
One dead in Columbia Township officer-involved shooting

By Joe Gebhardt
 3 days ago
A 36-year-old is dead after an officer-involved shooting Thursday morning in Jackson County.

According to Michigan State Police, the incident happened around 2:09 a.m. in the 100 block of Hawthorne Drive near Lake Columbia. The 36-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

The officer involved in the shooting has six years of service, according to police. The officer was not injured and has been placed on leave per Columbia Township Police Department policy.

Detectives from the First District Special Investigation Section and the state police Forensic Laboratory are investigating.

#Michigan State Police
