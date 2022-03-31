ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

A Constitutional Amendment to Ban Critical Race Theory in Schools?

By Gloria Gomez
The 74
The 74
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1If1Da_0evKL7ef00

R epublican legislators want voters to make it unconstitutional for Arizona public schools, colleges and universities to teach so-called “critical race theory,” a move that will come at the detriment of quality education, critics say.

The proposed constitutional amendment would capitalize on a nationwide GOP movement to demonize critical race theory — a high-level field of academic study about the ways in which racism has become embedded in various aspects of society — and turn it into a catchall term for various race-related teachings, including instruction on “white privilege” and “anti-racism” curriculum.

Sign up here for The 74’s daily newsletter. Donate here to support The 74's independent journalism.

“We are saying that you cannot guilt a kid because of the color of their skin,” said Sen. Kelly Townsend, R-Apache Junction.

House Concurrent Resolution 2001 is based on the false premise that critical race theory encourages white students to feel guilty for historical racism. The theory doesn’t assign blame to any one group, but rather analyzes how racism contributes to inequality , such as the way racist policies in previous generations may affect contemporary housing trends.

The legislation declares that critical race theory violates the Fourteenth Amendment and Civil Rights Act of 1964. It would ban schools from teaching that any racial group is inherently racist, or that individuals are to blame for the actions of members of their racial or ethnic group.

It also would prohibit schools from engaging in affirmative action policies that favor some applicants over others based on race or ethnicity beyond outreach and advertising campaigns — which is already banned in state law.

The measure had stalled in the Senate Education Committee, where it had failed to receive a hearing. But Rep. Steve Kaiser, a Phoenix Republican and the sponsor of HCR 2001, convinced Senate President Karen Fann to remove it from the Education Committee and instead assign it to the Appropriations Committee, where it was heard Tuesday.

Sen. Sean Bowie questioned whether it was a good idea to put such  broad language into a ballot measure, given that voter-approved legislation is more difficult to revise. A similar proposal is working through the House , he said, that would statutorily ban critical race theory and would be much easier to deal with if problems arose. Constitutional amendments can only be approved by voters.

“If the voters do approve this, as they’ve approved other things in the past, it’s really hard to change it if there are unintended consequences,” he said.

Joe Cohn, lobbyist for the Foundation for Individual Rights in Education, which advocates for free speech rights on college campuses, said the bill would restrict the strategies and resources teachers can use.

“No resources at all can be spent on any events or anything that promotes particular ideas. And that would include a prohibition on a faculty member organizing a speaking event, or presenting a research presentation,” he said.

A provision in the bill barring  teachers from compelling students to promote statements or ideas that support different treatment of people based on race or ethnicity could also eliminate critical thinking assignments in which students take up “devil’s advocate” positions on abhorrent policies to learn how to identify, develop and dispute arguments.

But proponents said the constitutional amendment would protect students from harmful, discriminating lessons.

Shiry Sapir, a Republican running for superintendent of public instruction, claimed that racism has been revitalized by critical race theory. In a nod to U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz’s questioning of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson last week, Sapir said she rejected the idea that any infants harbor grievances against others because of what occurred “centuries ago.”

“It is very dangerous and harmful to our children who have no say regarding the color of their skin, having to hear (critical race theory) inside the classroom,” she said.

Matt Beienburg, lobbyist for the Goldwater Institute, a libertarian think tank that has crusaded against anti-racism education in schools, said teaching critical race theory is unconstitutional.

“Ideologies such as critical race theory…reject the legal principles of treating individuals neutrally and equally without respect to race. Attempts are now being made to circumvent the constitutional language under the banners of antiracism, diversity, equity and inclusion and similarly benign sounding slogans that are being used to undermine the state’s constitutional guarantee of equal colorblind treatment for all,” he said.

Legislators were at odds over whether classroom discussions of race are beneficial to students or detrimental. Sen. Raquel Terán, D-Phoenix, said a quality education is incomplete without acknowledging the nation’s ugly past. She worried the bill’s broad language would lead to teachers cutting that content out of their lesson plans.

“Children deserve an honest and accurate education that enables them to learn from the mistakes of our past to help create a better future,” she said.

Leach blamed critical race theory for why public schools are hemorrhaging students, and said that while the country has a checkered past, there are ongoing efforts to remedy it.

“Parents (want) their kids to go to a place where they can learn,” he said, “Yes, there are spots in our history that are blemished. Some would even go so far — and maybe I would be included — (to say) that they are rotten. And as we see them, we take care of them. Granted, not soon enough, but we are a deliberative country.”

The committee approved the measure 6-4 along party lines. It goes next before the full Senate, and if passed, it will go directly to the November ballot.

Arizona Mirror is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Arizona Mirror maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Jim Small for questions: info@azmirror.com. Follow Arizona Mirror on Facebook and Twitter .

Related: Sign up for The 74’s newsletter

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
The 74
The 74

2K+

Followers

1K+

Posts

293K+

Views

Follow The 74 and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
Salon

Democrat calls out Kyrsten Sinema for "directly enabling" new GOP voter purge law in Arizona

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema faced fresh backlash from civil rights groups on Wednesday after the Republican governor of her home state of Arizona signed into law a bill that could purge hundreds of thousands of voters from the rolls.
ARIZONA STATE
The Independent

Ted Cruz’s daughters attend ‘antiracist’ school, despite attacks on critical race theory during KBJ hearing

Senator Ted Cruz tore into Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson this week for being on the board of an exclusive Washington, DC, private school whose curriculum he believes is “overflowing with critical race theory.” That’s even though the expensive private school in Texas that his own children attend has expressed similar commitments to diversity and inclusion.During the confirmation hearings in the Senate, the Texas Republican honed in on Ms Jackson’s work with Georgetown Day, a private school which has recommended teaching texts such as Ibram X Kendi’s Antiracist Baby, a text which advocates for teaching children about racism...
CONGRESS & COURTS
AOL Corp

Cruz quizzes Jackson on critical race theory at confirmation hearing

During Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s Supreme Court confirmation hearing on Tuesday, Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, quizzed her on critical race theory, an academic theory of racism’s systemic impact that has been assailed by conservatives. Teachers' groups and schools tend to argue that CRT is not often taught below...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Education
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
Local
Arizona Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ted Cruz
lootpress.com

Senator Capito will not vote to confirm Judge Jackson to Supreme Court

WASHINGTON, DC (LOOTPRESS) – U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) today issued the below statement regarding the upcoming vote on Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s nomination to serve as an associate justice on the U.S. Supreme Court:. “As I have said from the beginning, I take my constitutional duty...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Should we teach Critical Race Theory in Mississippi?

Since the 1980’s, when the Rev. Jerry Falwell organized and mobilized the Radical Right, the concept of political correctness has been anathema to those on that end of the ideological spectrum. Nothing was out of bounds. Pro-abortionists were baby-killers. Drug users were the worst kind of criminals. Affirmative action was preferential treatment to advance the undeserving. And poor people were lazy, shiftless deadbeats.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
KELOLAND TV

Gov. Kristi Noem signs Critical Race Theory bill into law

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Universities and colleges under the control of the South Dakota Board of Regents will no longer be able to require students to attend orientations and training that are based on what Governor Kristi Noem defines as Critical Race Theory. HB 1012 was signed into law...
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Constitutional Amendments#Critical Race Theory#Affirmative Action#College#Epublican#Gop#House
The 74

Georgia Poised to Ban Schools From Ever Requiring Students to Wear Masks

The Georgia Legislature could be one vote away from banning mask mandates in schools. A Senate bill to give parents veto power over school district health measures passed the House Education Committee Monday, teeing it up for a full House vote. Gov. Brian Kemp has personally backed the bill. “Parents are the best decision makers […]
GEORGIA STATE
Idaho Statesman

Critical race theory, ’1619 Project’ criticized as ‘divisive’ by Idaho Legislature

The Idaho Legislature wants schools to teach history “clearly and wholly” and condemns critical race theory and “The 1619 Project” as “divisive content.”. A resolution, sponsored by Rep. Judy Boyle, R-Midvale, and Sen. Carl Crabtree, R-Grangeville, was overwhelmingly adopted in the House on Tuesday after some opposition from Democrats about certain parts of the resolution. It was approved by the Senate last month.
IDAHO STATE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Norwin debate continues in regards to systemic racism, critical race theory

The disagreement over whether a Norwin High School lesson on racism in the United States was an example of critical race theory laid bare a split over what to teach about race relations in 21st-century America — including whether systemic racism exists in a country that has laws intended to ban such actions.
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Constitution
WGAU

Where anti-critical race theory efforts have reached

WASHINGTON — Since 2020, legislation on race education has popped up across the country. A total of 35 states so far have signed into law or proposed legislation banning or restricting the teaching of critical race theory, the academic discipline at the center of the debate. Critical race theory,...
SOCIETY
The Herald-Times

Column: Republicans' election strategy is to stoke fear about Critical Race Theory

The anguish over Critical Race Theory is a manufactured crisis. Politicians, supported by talk radio and Fox News, stoke fears that public school teachers are conditioning children to hate America and feel personal guilt for slavery. Patently false, this is the Republicans' major election strategy for the 2022 midterms. It’s also a backlash against the empathy evoked by George Floyd’s murder.
ELECTIONS
The 74

The 74

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
293K+
Views
ABOUT

News, original reporting and insight about U.S. education and the 74 million children whose lives depend on it.

 https://www.the74million.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy