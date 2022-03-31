ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Western sanctions on Russia likely to increase, Putin says

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
March 31 (Reuters) - Western nations will try to find new grounds to sanction Russia, President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday, adding that his country must aim to retain jobs and to create new ones.

In televised remarks, he also said that the United States was profiting from the global turbulence, adding that of U.S. military complex companies were on the rise.

Reporting by Reuters Editing by Gareth Jones

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 25

pissed off patriot
3d ago

He doesn't care he doesn't want our money he knows it not worth the paper it's printed on. That's why he is done with the fed. Soon we will be too. Buy silver

Reply(3)
6
Michael Harmon
2d ago

well get your troops out of Ukraine and these things won't happen idiot🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲

Reply
4
The hammer
3d ago

Well the sanctions the Democrats imposed are definitely not working what’s next

Reply(2)
6
