ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Chris Rock Receives Standing Ovation After Oscars Slap: ‘I’m Still Kind of Processing What Happened’

By Samantha Bergeson
IndieWire
IndieWire
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ABpIF_0evKL5tD00

Click here to read the full article.

Chris Rock returned to the stage March 30 to kick off his Ego Death World Tour, and of course the comic couldn’t not mention the viral moment from the 2022 Oscars with Will Smith .

The “King Richard” star and, later, the Best Actor winner rushed the stage after Rock made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s hair. Pinkett Smith was diagnosed with alopecia, a hair loss condition.

Smith assaulted Rock as Rock was presenting the award for Best Documentary, and yelled, “Keep my wife’s name out of your fucking mouth” during the 94th Academy Awards on March 27. Smith has since apologized to both the Academy and presenter Rock in an Instagram statement . A formal disciplinary review by the Academy is currently underway .

Meanwhile, Rock broke his silence about the altercation during the first stop of his sold-out comedy tour , starting at the Wilbur in Boston. The stand-up comedian was met with a two-minute standing ovation by the audience, to which Rock said, “You got me all misty and shit.”

He proceeded to joke, “How was your weekend?” before briefly acknowledging “what happened” to him on Sunday.

“I don’t have a bunch of shit about what happened, so if you came to hear that, I have a whole show I wrote before this weekend, and I’m still kind of processing what happened,” Rock said. “So at some point I’ll talk about that shit. And it’ll be serious, and it’ll be funny.”

He continued, “I’m going to tell some jokes. It’s nice to just be out.”

Rock noted during the hour-long stand-up show that “except for some other pretty weird things, life is pretty good right now.”

The aftermath of Smith attacking Rock has led to a divided Hollywood, with some stars like Tiffany Haddish applauding Smith’s actions while others — Oscars co-hosts Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes — have called the altercation traumatic and gross .

“You assault somebody, you get escorted out of the building and that’s it. For them to let him continue, I thought it was gross,” Sykes said on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” adding that she expects a personal apology from Smith.

“We were the hosts. This is our house, we’re inviting you in, we’re going to take care of y’all tonight and make sure you have a good time,” Sykes said. “And no one has apologized to us. And we worked really hard to put that show together. I’m like, with the industry itself, like, ‘What the hell is this?'”

Rock, however, did apologize for being involved in an incident that took away the spotlight. “That’s just who Chris is,” Sykes summed up of her friend.

More from IndieWire Best of IndieWire

Comments / 1

IndieWire
IndieWire

10K+

Followers

9K+

Posts

2M+

Views

Related
IndieWire

Tiffany Haddish Defends Will Smith After Oscars Slap: ‘The Most Beautiful Thing I’ve Ever Seen’

Click here to read the full article. Tiffany Haddish is defending Will Smith in the wake of his viral Academy Awards moment. The comedian told People at the Governors Ball following the Oscars ceremony that watching Smith slap presenter Chris Rock following a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith was the “most beautiful thing” to witness. “When I saw a Black man stand up for his wife, that meant so much to me,” said Haddish, who co-starred with Jada Pinkett Smith in “Girls Trip.” “As a woman, who has been unprotected, for someone to say, ‘Keep my wife’s name out your mouth, leave...
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

‘King Richard’ Editor on Cutting Will Smith’s Performance, Oscar Broadcast Backlash, and Judging ‘Best Editing’

Click here to read the full article. Film editor Pamela Martin first met director Reinaldo Marcus Green in 2016, when she was mentoring at the Sundance Institute and Green was workshopping his first feature, “Monsters and Men.” The pair didn’t team up for a feature until six years later, but the budding partnership has already been fruitful: Martin has now received her second Oscar nomination for editing Green’s third feature film, “King Richard.” “‘King Richard’ is so well-written, with complicated real-life characters,” said Martin a wide-ranging interview with IndieWire. “It was my job to tap into all of that and get...
TENNIS
IndieWire

Whoopi Goldberg Says Will Smith ‘Overreacted’ with Oscars Slap: ‘Some People Just Snap. He Snapped’

Click here to read the full article. Academy Award winner, Academy governor, and four-time Oscars host Whoopi Goldberg took to “The View” on Monday morning, bright and early after the Oscars ceremony, to respond to Will Smith’s viral moment during last night’s telecast. “I think he overreacted,” Whoopi Goldberg said, noting repeated jokes about Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith’s marriage over the years, including 2016 Oscars host Chris Rock that year. “I would’ve been a little annoyed. I think he had one of those moments where it was just like G-D it. Just stop. And you’ve got all the pressure...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Radcliffe
Person
Amy Schumer
Person
Will Smith
Person
Jada Pinkett
Person
Chris Rock
Person
Jada Pinkett Smith
Person
Ellen Degeneres
Person
Tiffany Haddish
Person
Wanda Sykes
HollywoodLife

Will Smith Reunites With Ex-Wife Sheree Zampino After Oscars Win & Chris Rock Slap: Photo

On the same team! Will’s ex celebrated his Oscar success with him after a busy evening that included the ‘Slap Heard Around The World’. Got his back. Will Smith and ex Sheree Zampino reunited after his wild night at the Oscars on Sunday, Mar. 28. During the rollercoaster ceremony, he earned the top acting trophy after stepping onto the stage to slap presenter Chris Rock for he made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s alopecia.
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Whoopi Goldberg Gave Oscar Host Regina Hall Some A+ Advice About The Gig

In just three weeks, we’ll see the first Oscars hosts in three years in Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes. The trio of women are headlining the big award show, marking the first time each of them have emceed the ceremony. Ahead of the 94th Academy Awards, Regina Hall has shared that Whoopi Goldberg offered advice about how to put on a good show.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Academy Awards
Variety

Why Will Smith Wasn’t Ejected From the Oscars After Chris Rock Slap

Click here to read the full article. Will Smith’s slap heard around the world begs the question — what does it take to get kicked out of the Oscars? When last night’s best actor winner assaulted presenter Chris Rock during the Academy Awards on Sunday, television history was made — as was the collective undoing of Hollywood decorum. But why wasn’t Smith ejected from the ceremony for the internationally televised incident? Shock, for starters, numerous sources close to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences told Variety. It’s evident from social media accounts and wide reports from inside the telecast that...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Will Smith’s Mom Reveals The Advice She Gave Him After Oscars Drama: ‘I’ve Never Seen Him Do That’

One day after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars, his 85-year-old mother, Carolyn, opened up about how surprised she was by the incident. Will Smith’s mom, Carolyn, 85, opened up to a local Philadelphia news station about her son slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars on March 27. “He is a very even, people person,” Carolyn admitted to ABC6. “That’s the first time I’ve ever seen him go off. The first time in his lifetime. It did [surprise me]. I’ve never seen him do that.”
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Oscars
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
ComicBook

Samuel L. Jackson Says It's "Bullsh-t" That Jonah Hill Has More On-Screen Curses in His Career

Samuel L. Jackson is known for many of his iconic movie roles, including Nick Fury in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and Mace Windu in the Star Wars prequel movies. However, Jackson is also known for having quite the potty mouth across his impressive career. That's why the star found it surprising when he wasn't crowned the most foul-mouthed actor of all time in a recent report by Buzz Bingo. One would think Jackson's role as Jules Winnfield in 1994's Pulp Fiction would be enough to land him at the top of the charts. Samuel L. Jackson lost out to Jonah Hill, and Jackson used a clever expletive to voice his displeasure at the data.
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Will Smith Says There's Never Been Infidelity in His and Jada Pinkett Smith's Marriage

Will Smith isn’t afraid of the talk that surrounds his relationship with wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. The A-list couple’s decades-long marriage has become a topic of conversation since the 2020 Red Table Talk interview, where Jada revealed her “entanglement” with singer, August Alsina. For Will, he isn’t bothered by the “chatter.” In fact, he encourages it.
RELATIONSHIPS
E! News

Amy Schumer Accidentally Reveals Superbad Actor Michael Cera Has Welcomed His First Baby

Watch: Amy Schumer Talks Motherhood: "Believe the Hype" There's been a new development in Michael Cera's life!. The 33-year-old actor is now a dad after welcoming his first child, according to his Life & Beth co-star, Amy Schumer. The baby news was accidentally revealed on Friday, March 4, in a joint interview with Entertainment Tonight, during which Amy spoke about passing down lessons to her 2-year-old son Gene, who she shares with husband Chris Fischer.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Oscars Producer Will Packer on Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock: “This Was a Very Painful Moment for Me”

Oscars 2022 producer Will Packer took to Twitter again on Monday morning to address one of the most shocking moments in Oscars history, which unfolded Sunday night when an enraged Will Smith struck presenter Chris Rock onstage at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. Packer didn’t officially comment on the incident Sunday night, but posted this tweet: “Welp … I said it wouldn’t be boring #Oscars.”More from The Hollywood ReporterCelebrities Condemn Will Smith for Chris Rock Slap at Oscars: "Pure Rage and Violence"Will Smith Slaps Chris Rock on Oscars Stage in Shock Moment After Jada Pinkett Smith JokeTikTok Makes Oscars Debut During...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Wanda Sykes Dresses As Will Smith As Richard Williams & Amy Schumer Does Spider-Man At Oscars

Costume drama! While the trio of comediennes planned on dressing like the Williams tennis family, it seems something got lost in translation. Wanda Sykes, Amy Schumer, and Regina Hall were a comedy dream team at the 94th Annual Academy Awards on Sunday, Mar. 27, 2022. And while the funny ladies’ jokes were perfectly in sync all night, it appeared like there was a lapse in communication when it was time to play dress-up midway through the show.
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

WATCH: Will Smith Smacks Chris Rock in Shocking Unscripted Oscars Moment

In a moment that will go down in Oscars history, Will Smith leapt onstage and slapped Chris Rock for joking about Jada Pinkett Smith's shaved head. Despite initial confusion in the Dolby Theatre, the shocking moment was later revealed to be completely unscripted, though viewers in the United States missed much of it due to ABC's overzealous censors.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Oscar Host Wanda Sykes Won’t Be Roasting Anyone During the Show, but She Is Bringing an Airhorn

Click here to read the full article. Wanda Sykes has a very specific memory of hosting the White House Correspondents’ Dinner in 2009. “I shushed the first lady,” Sykes tells me, laughing. “I was sitting next to Michelle Obama and going over my notes, and she was trying to make conversation. I’m looking over my cards and I gave her like a look like, ‘Uhhh, don’t you see I’m working? Stop talking.’ ” She tells this story to prove that she won’t be intimidated by the star wattage in the Dolby Theatre on March 27 when she makes her Academy Awards...
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

IndieWire

10K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Since launching on July 15, 1996, IndieWire has grown into the leading news, information and networking site for independent-minded filmmakers, the industry and moviegoers alike. Originally conceived as an online forum and newsletter for filmmakers and festivals, IndieWire has grown over the last two decades into a preeminent source for film and television news, reviews, interviews, global festival coverage and more. Our mission has always been to create a platform to deliver news, information and other resources to creators and movie lovers, while facilitating a greater appreciation of independent filmmaking to the masses.

 https://www.indiewire.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy