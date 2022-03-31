13 adorable Easter decorations from HSN to brighten up your home this spring

Looking for Easter decorations? HSN has a ton of adorable buys this spring. HSN / portarefortuna, Getty Images/iStockphoto

Spring has sprung and the Easter Bunny is quickly hopping its way toward the big day. Thus, there’s no better time to get your decorations prepped for that special Sunday. While Easter baskets are always a given, there are plenty of other adorable, fun and springy items out there that will make the holiday egg-stra special. HSN in particular has a ton of great items , from placemats to statuettes. Here are a few of our festive favorites.

1. A festive new wreath

Add an egg-stravagant touch to your doorstep. HSN / Getty Images / ZillaDigital

Who doesn’t love a good themed wreath? HSN has a number of Easter-specific options, from this floral number that mixes crocuses and dyed eggs to this nest-like wreath that mixes bright orange carrots into its greenery. If you’re looking for a bit more glitz, there’s always this all-egg wreath, which is dusted with gold for a touch of class. Whichever one you pick, it’s sure to bring a joyful touch to your front door.

2. A big, fluffy bunny

This too-cute bunny is oh-so huggable. HSN / Getty Images / ZillaDigital

Whether you have kids living in or frequenting your home, it’s always nice to have a big floppy stuffed bunny around. Easter is a great time to pick one up, as the market is full of cute, colorful and incredibly snuggly options. HSN shoppers love Melissa & Doug’s Jumbo Burrow Bunny , which is delightfully oversized at about 21 inches tall and is thoughtfully overstuffed. Its floppy ears are great for playing with, and it’s got a very sweet, thoughtful face.

Get the Melissa & Doug Jumbo Burrow Bunny for $43.29

3. A pre-stuffed basket for home and beyond

These pre-made baskets are a great option for an Easter gift. HSN / Getty Images / ZillaDigital

If you’ve got grandkids off in another part of the country or just hate schlepping through a ton of different stores each year to pick up candy, toys and accessories, consider one of Alder Creek Country’s pre-made Easter baskets . These expensive-looking baskets are full of goodies, including all sorts of candy including a traditional chocolate bunny, several stuffed animals, caramel popcorn, sidewalk chalk, crayons, bubbles, a jump rope and a coloring book. Any kid would be thrilled to get one.

Get the Alder Creek Country Easter basket for $89.99

4. A little chicken pal

This chick wears a set of bunny ears to look holiday-ready. HSN / Getty Images / ZillaDigital

Bloom Lane’s illuminated chick figurine looks adorable while holding a light-up Easter egg that adds a nice, soft glow to any room. The whimsical figure runs on AA batteries and turns off automatically after four hours, so you’ll never have to worry about forgetting to turn it off at night.

Get the Bloom Lane Illuminated Chick for for $16.95

5. This outdoor inflatable to spread neighborhood cheer

Show your Easter pride with this inflatable set. HSN / Getty Images / ZillaDigital

Looking to decorate the outside of your house for the holiday, as well as the inside? Go big with Bloom Lane’s color-changing inflatable Easter bunny , which uses LED lights to switch from red to pink to blue and so on. The 5-foot-tall figure is incredibly easy to install, taking just about five minutes to pop up in a yard and also comes with three decorated inflatable Easter eggs, which are also attached.

Get the Bloom Lane Inflatable Easter Bunny for $74.95

6. A bright and cheery mantelpiece

Get your mantelpiece Easter-ready with this colorful egg garland. HSN / Getty Images / ZillaDigital

It seems like garlands are de rigueur for holiday decorations now, and for good reason: They’re easy to use, can go anywhere, and store away in a reasonably small amount of space. For those that don’t already have something packed away somewhere, there’s National Tree Company’s egg-laden garland . Coming in at six feet long, the garland weaves together vines, pink flowers, and pastel and stippled eggs of assorted sizes. While it’s easy to throw up on a mantel, you could also put it around windows, on a fence or looped through a stairway railing, too.

Get the National Tree Company Egg Garland for $66.99

7. Mini-Christmas trees with an Easter flare

These light-up trees can be placed on windows or used as centerpieces. HSN / Getty Images / ZillaDigital

If you like the reminder of Christmas year-round but don’t want to make it a big thing, consider something a little smaller. These miniature Easter trees are pastel versions of those ceramic, light-up trees that are always so popular around Christmas. They’re battery operated and run on a timer, so you never have to worry about leaving them on. The set also comes with three gift bags, so you can either choose to display all the trees yourself or gift them to three good friends.

Get the Mr. Cottontail Set of 3 Mini LED Easter Trees for $21.95

8. Three bunnies on the go

This adorable figurine is bound to rake in the compliments. HSN / Getty Images / ZillaDigital

No one really knows how the Easter Bunny gets from house to house to leave all those baskets, but if this cute Fraser Hill Farm item is any indication, it could be in a carrot-shaped race car . This 29-inch car is sisal wrapped and features the Bunny and two of his little pals. It’s large enough to go by a fireplace or entryway, and will delight kids and adults alike.

Get the Fraser Hill Farm Sisal Carrot Car for $163.05

9. A decorative bunny family

These bunny couple figurines are total crowd-pleasers. HSN / Getty Images / ZillaDigital

Just like Mr. and Mrs. Claus, Mr. and Mrs. Bunny have been hard at work all year round preparing for their big day. Get a glimpse inside their cheery toils with two cute figurines from Santa’s Workshop. Mrs. Rabbit carries a basket full of eggs and has a tulip in hand, while Mr. Rabbit stands proudly in his suspenders and shorts, clutching an oversized egg. Alone or together, they’d make a great addition to any bookshelf or Easter mantelscape.

10. A special plate for an Easter treat

Serve up your deviled egg appetizers on this cheery plate. HSN / Getty Images / ZillaDigital

Not all Easter eggs are chocolate. Depending on your family tradition, you might opt for a plate of delicious deviled eggs instead. Freshen up your presentation with C&F Home’s enchanting chick-themed deviled egg plate . Each divot in the plate is perfectly egg-sized and looks like a cartoonish pastel fluffball. Give your guests a nice surprise when they go to snag a favorite treat.

Get the C&F Home Chick Egg Deviled Plate for $31.50

11. A different kind of snuggly bunny

Cuddle up with this fleecy throw. HSN / Getty Images / ZillaDigital

If you’re all stocked up on cuddly bunny stuffed animals, perhaps you need a bunny blanket. C&F Home’s rabbit blanket would be great on a couch or in an Easter basket, since when it’s all wrapped up, it looks like a sweet little white rabbit. Open, the blanket is soft and warm, offering the perfect weight for a nippy mid-Spring evening.

Get the C&F Home Rabbit Blanket for $23.99

12. Pillows to indicate that spring has sprung

Your couch will look all the more festive with these plush options. HSN / Getty Images / ZillaDigital

For a lot of people, it wouldn’t be a holiday without a themed, decorative throw pillow. HSN has a couple of cute Easter options, including C&F Home’s egg-shaped cushion . If you’re looking for something even cuter, there’s always C&F Home’s hooked bunny pillow , which has pop-up ears and would look great on a couch around the holiday or even perched year-round on a child’s bed.

13. A beautifully decorative egg

This adorned egg will elevate your collection of Easter decor. HSN / Getty Images / ZillaDigital

While all might not have the money for Fabrege eggs, that doesn’t mean we can’t seek out the finer things in life around the holiday. Specifically, C&F Home’s honeycomb egg , which costs a fraction of the price of a Fabrege but looks almost as nice. The pressed concrete egg looks great on a shelf or a mantel, and should offer an air of pastel sophistication to any home.

Get the C&F Home Blue Honeycomb Egg Figurine for $46.99

