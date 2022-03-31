ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

13 adorable Easter decorations from HSN to brighten up your home this spring

By Marah Eakin
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BHUo9_0evKKvRR00
Looking for Easter decorations? HSN has a ton of adorable buys this spring. HSN / portarefortuna, Getty Images/iStockphoto

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Spring has sprung and the Easter Bunny is quickly hopping its way toward the big day. Thus, there’s no better time to get your decorations prepped for that special Sunday. While Easter baskets are always a given, there are plenty of other adorable, fun and springy items out there that will make the holiday egg-stra special. HSN in particular has a ton of great items , from placemats to statuettes. Here are a few of our festive favorites.

Get deals and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the experts at Reviewed.

1. A festive new wreath

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kFqOk_0evKKvRR00
Add an egg-stravagant touch to your doorstep. HSN / Getty Images / ZillaDigital

Who doesn’t love a good themed wreath? HSN has a number of Easter-specific options, from this floral number that mixes crocuses and dyed eggs to this nest-like wreath that mixes bright orange carrots into its greenery. If you’re looking for a bit more glitz, there’s always this all-egg wreath, which is dusted with gold for a touch of class. Whichever one you pick, it’s sure to bring a joyful touch to your front door.

2. A big, fluffy bunny

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kNq7q_0evKKvRR00
This too-cute bunny is oh-so huggable. HSN / Getty Images / ZillaDigital

Whether you have kids living in or frequenting your home, it’s always nice to have a big floppy stuffed bunny around. Easter is a great time to pick one up, as the market is full of cute, colorful and incredibly snuggly options. HSN shoppers love Melissa & Doug’s Jumbo Burrow Bunny , which is delightfully oversized at about 21 inches tall and is thoughtfully overstuffed. Its floppy ears are great for playing with, and it’s got a very sweet, thoughtful face.

Get the Melissa & Doug Jumbo Burrow Bunny for $43.29

3. A pre-stuffed basket for home and beyond

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CdSdo_0evKKvRR00
These pre-made baskets are a great option for an Easter gift. HSN / Getty Images / ZillaDigital

If you’ve got grandkids off in another part of the country or just hate schlepping through a ton of different stores each year to pick up candy, toys and accessories, consider one of Alder Creek Country’s pre-made Easter baskets . These expensive-looking baskets are full of goodies, including all sorts of candy including a traditional chocolate bunny, several stuffed animals, caramel popcorn, sidewalk chalk, crayons, bubbles, a jump rope and a coloring book. Any kid would be thrilled to get one.

Get the Alder Creek Country Easter basket for $89.99

4. A little chicken pal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11x4MM_0evKKvRR00
This chick wears a set of bunny ears to look holiday-ready. HSN / Getty Images / ZillaDigital

Bloom Lane’s illuminated chick figurine looks adorable while holding a light-up Easter egg that adds a nice, soft glow to any room. The whimsical figure runs on AA batteries and turns off automatically after four hours, so you’ll never have to worry about forgetting to turn it off at night.

Get the Bloom Lane Illuminated Chick for for $16.95

5. This outdoor inflatable to spread neighborhood cheer

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fkMGg_0evKKvRR00
Show your Easter pride with this inflatable set. HSN / Getty Images / ZillaDigital

Looking to decorate the outside of your house for the holiday, as well as the inside? Go big with Bloom Lane’s color-changing inflatable Easter bunny , which uses LED lights to switch from red to pink to blue and so on. The 5-foot-tall figure is incredibly easy to install, taking just about five minutes to pop up in a yard and also comes with three decorated inflatable Easter eggs, which are also attached.

Get the Bloom Lane Inflatable Easter Bunny for $74.95

6. A bright and cheery mantelpiece

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oA2Za_0evKKvRR00
Get your mantelpiece Easter-ready with this colorful egg garland. HSN / Getty Images / ZillaDigital

It seems like garlands are de rigueur for holiday decorations now, and for good reason: They’re easy to use, can go anywhere, and store away in a reasonably small amount of space. For those that don’t already have something packed away somewhere, there’s National Tree Company’s egg-laden garland . Coming in at six feet long, the garland weaves together vines, pink flowers, and pastel and stippled eggs of assorted sizes. While it’s easy to throw up on a mantel, you could also put it around windows, on a fence or looped through a stairway railing, too.

Get the National Tree Company Egg Garland for $66.99

7. Mini-Christmas trees with an Easter flare

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yyms6_0evKKvRR00
These light-up trees can be placed on windows or used as centerpieces. HSN / Getty Images / ZillaDigital

If you like the reminder of Christmas year-round but don’t want to make it a big thing, consider something a little smaller. These miniature Easter trees are pastel versions of those ceramic, light-up trees that are always so popular around Christmas. They’re battery operated and run on a timer, so you never have to worry about leaving them on. The set also comes with three gift bags, so you can either choose to display all the trees yourself or gift them to three good friends.

Get the Mr. Cottontail Set of 3 Mini LED Easter Trees for $21.95

8. Three bunnies on the go

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KVbKJ_0evKKvRR00
This adorable figurine is bound to rake in the compliments. HSN / Getty Images / ZillaDigital

No one really knows how the Easter Bunny gets from house to house to leave all those baskets, but if this cute Fraser Hill Farm item is any indication, it could be in a carrot-shaped race car . This 29-inch car is sisal wrapped and features the Bunny and two of his little pals. It’s large enough to go by a fireplace or entryway, and will delight kids and adults alike.

Get the Fraser Hill Farm Sisal Carrot Car for $163.05

9. A decorative bunny family

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KSP57_0evKKvRR00
These bunny couple figurines are total crowd-pleasers. HSN / Getty Images / ZillaDigital

Just like Mr. and Mrs. Claus, Mr. and Mrs. Bunny have been hard at work all year round preparing for their big day. Get a glimpse inside their cheery toils with two cute figurines from Santa’s Workshop. Mrs. Rabbit carries a basket full of eggs and has a tulip in hand, while Mr. Rabbit stands proudly in his suspenders and shorts, clutching an oversized egg. Alone or together, they’d make a great addition to any bookshelf or Easter mantelscape.

10. A special plate for an Easter treat

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sACFU_0evKKvRR00
Serve up your deviled egg appetizers on this cheery plate. HSN / Getty Images / ZillaDigital

Not all Easter eggs are chocolate. Depending on your family tradition, you might opt for a plate of delicious deviled eggs instead. Freshen up your presentation with C&F Home’s enchanting chick-themed deviled egg plate . Each divot in the plate is perfectly egg-sized and looks like a cartoonish pastel fluffball. Give your guests a nice surprise when they go to snag a favorite treat.

Get the C&F Home Chick Egg Deviled Plate for $31.50

11. A different kind of snuggly bunny

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RpBok_0evKKvRR00
Cuddle up with this fleecy throw. HSN / Getty Images / ZillaDigital

If you’re all stocked up on cuddly bunny stuffed animals, perhaps you need a bunny blanket. C&F Home’s rabbit blanket would be great on a couch or in an Easter basket, since when it’s all wrapped up, it looks like a sweet little white rabbit. Open, the blanket is soft and warm, offering the perfect weight for a nippy mid-Spring evening.

Get the C&F Home Rabbit Blanket for $23.99

12. Pillows to indicate that spring has sprung

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UORPM_0evKKvRR00
Your couch will look all the more festive with these plush options. HSN / Getty Images / ZillaDigital

For a lot of people, it wouldn’t be a holiday without a themed, decorative throw pillow. HSN has a couple of cute Easter options, including C&F Home’s egg-shaped cushion . If you’re looking for something even cuter, there’s always C&F Home’s hooked bunny pillow , which has pop-up ears and would look great on a couch around the holiday or even perched year-round on a child’s bed.

13. A beautifully decorative egg

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yGv1S_0evKKvRR00
This adorned egg will elevate your collection of Easter decor. HSN / Getty Images / ZillaDigital

While all might not have the money for Fabrege eggs, that doesn’t mean we can’t seek out the finer things in life around the holiday. Specifically, C&F Home’s honeycomb egg , which costs a fraction of the price of a Fabrege but looks almost as nice. The pressed concrete egg looks great on a shelf or a mantel, and should offer an air of pastel sophistication to any home.

Get the C&F Home Blue Honeycomb Egg Figurine for $46.99

There’s a lot more where this came from. Sign up for our twice-weekly newsletter to get all our reviews, expert advice, deals and more.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: 13 adorable Easter decorations from HSN to brighten up your home this spring

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

Aldi Is Selling Some of the Cutest & Most Unique Easter Basket Stuffers We’ve Seen This Year

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Every year, the Easter bunny hops along to deliver Easter baskets for all of the kids who celebrate, but this year, we’re going to help the bunny out. That’s because, thanks to the Instagram account @AldiFavoriteFinds, we discovered that Aldi has some of the most unique, cutest, and best-tasting Easter candy around. If you or your kids are tired of eating the same old Easter candy year after year, then you’ve got to...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
ETOnline.com

Amazon's Colorful Glassware Section Will Help to Brighten Up Your Kitchen This Spring

The season of outdoor dinner parties, backyard barbecues and spring holidays galore (hi, Easter) is officially here in all of its ravishing, colorful glory. And for those looking to tap into their inner-Martha Stewart this spring with pastel-colored table-scapes, fresh home decor and other seasonal essentials, Amazon's latest (and arguably trendiest) storefront launch will totally help you to give your home the spring design refresh it deserves — and at a fraction of the cost, no less.
HOME & GARDEN
moneytalksnews.com

12 Things You Should Never Donate to Thrift Stores

Next to shopping, decluttering seems to be America’s favorite pastime. Heck, minimalist gurus like Marie Kondo have made entire careers out of helping people tidy up and let go of belongings that no longer “spark joy.”. All that conscious purging is good news for charity-run resale stores such...
ADVOCACY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hsn#Easter Eggs#Decorative#Hsn Portarefortuna#Reviewed
shefinds

Why People Who Drink This Before Bed Wake Up With Less Dark Circles & Puffiness

Sometimes no matter how good you sleep, you still wake up with dark circles and puffiness. This can be so frustrating, especially when not even makeup can help. Dark circles and puffiness can be a sign that there’s something off internally. Following a bedtime routine that allows you to truly recharge and prepare for sleep is key, and can play a major role in reducing dark circles and puffiness. We asked Dawn Del Russo, a beauty and lifestyle expert and founder of BellaDawn, what you should be adding to your nighttime routine to wake up with bright, clear under eyes.
LIFESTYLE
People

Whoa: The Amazon Blouse That Shoppers Can't Stop Adding to Their Carts Is on Sale for Under $20

Finding the perfect blouse can be quite a task any time of year. But finding the perfect blouse that easily transitions from late winter into early spring that is comfortable and actually looks good? That can feel impossible — until now, that is. If you're ready to break out the jean jacket and white sneakers as you welcome warmer temperatures, consider adding this popular, winter-to-spring-ready blouse that you can snag for under $20 right now to the mix, too.
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Instagram
People

Amazon Has a Hidden Outlet Store Section with Nothing but $10 Deals

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Shoppers can get Easter baskets, popular kitchen tools, trendy eyeshadow palettes, and more for less than $10 this weekend — if they know where to look.
INTERNET
shefinds

The One Haircut People With Fine Hair Should Never Get, According To Experts

With how many photos we see online of women with thick, long hair, those of us with hair on the finer side can feel insecure about its texture and thickness. One common misconception about fine hair is that it is the same thing as “thin” hair. Having fine hair means the diameter of your strands are small, and doesn’t have anything to do with the thickness. “Basically, fine hair is like a string compared to coarse hair being more like a rope. You can also visualize pasta; vermicelli versus rigatoni. Fine hair has fewer layers of keratin (proteins) that comprise each strand of hair which makes it more fragile to heat, UV rays, and chemical processing.” Says Stacy Wells, CEO of L’Espirit Academy. The density of hair, or the thickness, is how many strands there actually are on someone’s head. This means that it is possible to have fine and thick hair. However, because fine hair means smaller strands, it can give the appearance of sparseness.
HAIR CARE
People

Amazon's Secret Overstock Outlet Is Packed with Massive Furniture Discounts — Up to 62% Off

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Finding the discounted furniture you actually want is easier said than done, even though there are plenty of stores to shop from. One of the best places to score seriously good deals is from Amazon's secret outlet, which is always teeming with tons of furniture deals — especially right now.
SHOPPING
The Kitchn

I Love This $2 Condiment So Much, I Started Buying a Few Jars at a Time

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. I’d say I have a condiment problem (because I do have oh-so many), but I actually use them all — so it’s more like I have condiment opportunities! And there’s one jar that I’ve been reaching for on repeat lately. It’s sweet yet tart, it goes incredibly well with cheese (of all types and in many forms), and it’s a great complement to cooked proteins and spicy dishes. Say hello to Major Grey’s Chutney.
FOOD & DRINKS
POPSUGAR

This $8 Hair Treatment Is Like "Liquid Hair" in a Bottle

Liquid hair is trending right now, making everyone want shiny, sleek hair. The Garnier Sleek & Shine Glass Hair Water is an in-shower rinse-off treatment that reduces frizz and boosts shine in your ends. Our editor tested the TikTok-famous hair treatment to see how well it works. I've never had...
HAIR CARE
StyleCaster

This $6 Mascara Is So Volumizing, Reviewers Are Telling Shoppers: ‘Don’t Get Lash Extensions Before You Try This’

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. You know those beauty filters on Instagram stories or Snapchat where they give your cheeks an overly blushed hue and your lips so much pout, you look like you received injections? Somehow, they always make lashes look perfect. They have a body, length and richer color to them that seems unobtainable. Given that it’s a filter that portrays unrealistic beauty standards, you’d think everything it does is impossible, but I think I found...
MAKEUP
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

432K+
Followers
52K+
Post
217M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy