Meet the nominees for All-USA Today HSSA Field Hockey Player of the Year!

 3 days ago
The 2021-22 USA TODAY High School Sports Awards returns July 31 with an on-demand broadcast honoring the nation's top high school athletes. USA TODAY

The USA TODAY High School Sports Awards is pleased to announce the 2021-22 All-USA TODAY HSSA Field Hockey Team!

These 24 standouts will be honored as nominees for national Field Hockey Player of the Year. The winner, along with three finalists, will be revealed July 31 during an on-demand broadcast, which this year will feature top athletes in 29 boys and girls sports awards categories as well as special honors like Special Olympics Athlete of the Year, Rising Star and Play of the Year.

More: New to the USA TODAY High School Sports Awards? Check out last year's inaugural event

All national nominees must register to provide show information and receive important updates regarding the show. To register, click on the "REGISTER" button on the event website .

And the nominees are …

2021-22 All-USA TODAY HSSA Field Hockey:

Zella Bailey, MF/F, Frank W. Cox High School (Virginia) — Sr.

Izzy Bianco, MF/F, Eastern Regional High School (New Jersey) — Sr.

Paige Bitting, D, Lower Dauphin High School (Pennsylvania) — Sr.

Zoe Bormet, MF, Ann Arbor Pioneer High School (Michigan) — Sr.

Maci Bradford, F, Delmar High School (Delaware) — Jr.

Abby Burnett, MF/D, Emmaus High School (Pennsylvania) — Jr.

Sloan Davidson, F, St. Johns School (Texas) — Sr.

Hope Delaney, MF/D, Radnor High School (Pennsylvania) — Sr.

Natali Foster, MF, Twin Valley High School (Pennsylvania) — Sr.

Bella Ganocy, MF/F, Harvard-Westlake School (California) — Sr.

Ryleigh Heck, MF/F, Eastern Regional High School (New Jersey) — Sr.

Rachel Herbine, F, Emmaus High School (Pennsylvania) — Jr.

Josie Hollamon, D, Delmar High School (Delaware) — Jr.

Maggie Kondrath, MF, The Hill School (Pennsylvania) — Jr.

Natalie McKenna, G, Northport High School (New York) — Jr.

Alaina McVeigh, F, Gwynedd Mercy Academy High School (Pennsylvania) — Sr.

Dani Mendez-Trendler, MF/F, Garrison Forest School (Maryland) — Sr.

Caroline Nemec, MF, Sacred Heart Greenwich (Connecticut) — Sr.

Caitlin Nicholls, MF, Haddon Heights High School (New Jersey) — Sr.

Talia Schenck, MF/F, Lawrence High School (New Jersey) — Sr.

Ashley Sessa, MF/F, The Episcopal Academy (Pennsylvania) — Sr.

Abby Spear, G, Frank W. Cox High School (Virginia) — Sr.

Emma Watchilla, MF/F, Wyoming Seminary (Pennsylvania) — Jr.

Rylie Wollerton, MF, Pine-Richland High School (Pennsylvania) — Sr.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Meet the nominees for All-USA Today HSSA Field Hockey Player of the Year!

