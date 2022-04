NORTH COBB — Cobb County Chairwoman Lisa Cupid said Wednesday the current Board of Commissioners receives more scrutiny than previous ones due to its political makeup. Those comments came during remarks Cupid gave to the Northeast Cobb Business Association. Cupid spoke about the challenges of leading an all-female, majority-Democrat board during the speech, which also touched on her motivations to seek public office and her first year as board chair.

COBB COUNTY, GA ・ 17 DAYS AGO