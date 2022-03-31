ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

LGBTQ groups sue Florida over so-called ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law

By ANTHONY IZAGUIRRE, Associated Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Gay rights advocates sued Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday to block a new law that forbids classroom instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity in kindergarten through third grade. The law has catapulted Florida and DeSantis, a potential 2024 Republican presidential candidate, to...

blavity.com

Disney Employees Stage Walk Out Over Company’s Stance On Florida’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Bill

A slew of Disney employees and LGBTQ allies call Disney to show support for LGBTQ employees following Florida’s Parental Rights in Education bill “Don’t Say Gay” bill. If Gov. Ron DeSantis signs the “Don’t Say Gay” bill, schools must inform parents of students’ sexual orientation and place a notification deadline for the institutions. The bill also bans teachings on sexual orientation and gender identity from grades kindergarten to third grade. Parents would also be able to sue schools for teaching gender identity lessons.
FLORIDA STATE
protocol.com

Florida’s 'Don’t Say Gay' bill is about to become law. Tech companies have next to nothing to say about it.

Florida’s so-called “Don’t Say Gay” bill landed on Gov. Ron DeSantis’ desk on Tuesday after passing in the state Senate and House. LGBTQ+ activists have been sounding the alarm for months, while President Joe Biden has called the bill “hateful.” Yet the tech industry has been awfully quiet. Though several companies have signed on to a mass petition to condemn the bill, no major tech companies with considerable workforces in the state have issued individual statements or otherwise publicly opposed the legislation that's about to become law.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

US education secretary warns Florida must follow civil rights law after passage of ‘hateful’ ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill

US Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona has condemned a Florida bill that opponents warn will have a chilling effect on LGBT+ students and families as well as classroom lessons on LGBT+ people and events.In a statement following the Republican-controlled state legislature’s passage of what critics have called the “Don’t Say Gay” bill on 8 March, Mr Cardona warned the state that it must follow federal civil rights law, including provisions that bar discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity.The bill, set to be signed into law by GOP Governor Ron DeSantis, prohibits classroom instruction on sexual orientation and...
EDUCATION
WBAL Radio

Biden administration meets with Florida LGBTQ community on 'Don't Say Gay' bill

(WASHINGTON) -- Officials from the Biden administration met with Florida LGBTQ students and their families in a virtual roundtable concerning the now-dubbed "Don't Say Gay" bill and other legislative efforts advocates deem anti-LGBTQ. U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona and Rachel L. Levine, assistant secretary for health at the U.S....
FLORIDA STATE
GreenwichTime

Some Florida Disney workers plan to walk off job after company's handling of 'Don't Say Gay' bill

Some Disney employees said they plan to walk off the job Tuesday. This is in response to the company's handling of the so-called "Don't Say Gay" bill controversy in Florida. According to the Wall Street Journal, Disney's CEO hosted a hastily scheduled virtual meeting with leadership and employees on Monday to talk about how the company made a mistake by not taking a public stance against the "Don't Say Gay" bill.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

DeSantis faces backlash from LGBTQ community, Disney workers over so-called “Don’t Say Gay” bill

Quality Journalism for Critical Times From Disney employees prepared to walk out to Twitter religious references, the so-called “Don’t Say Gay” bill has prompted nationwide outcries from LGBTQ communities, allies and families. And it’s centered around Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis. State lawmakers who have approved the controversial bill have yet to send the legislation to DeSantis, who must okay it […] The post DeSantis faces backlash from LGBTQ community, Disney workers over so-called “Don’t Say Gay” bill appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
TIME

I Know What It's Like to Be a Florida Teen Who Can't Say Gay. I Was One

Growing up, I never kept a diary. There were no journals hidden beneath my twin mattress, no spiral-bound collection of ruffled notebooks stuffed with private confidences. I was a voracious reader who devoured books in secret, in defiance of my strict evangelical parents, but when it came to my personal feelings, I allowed nothing of myself to migrate onto the page. Writing felt treacherous; a way to accidentally reveal too much. The few times that I did manage to pen any of my feelings, I immediately shredded everything, crumpled papers stuffed at the bottom of the garbage can, hidden beneath scraps of the previous night’s dinner.
FLORIDA STATE
theeverygirl.com

Understanding Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” Bill

Florida is the scene of an intense debate over LGBTQ rights and elementary education curriculum with the recent passage of the Parental Rights in Education bill, known by critics as the “Don’t Say Gay” bill. The law made it through Florida’s Senate and House of Representatives and is now awaiting official signature by Governor Ron DeSantis. For some, the bill is a much-needed measure that maintains parents’ rights to teach their young children about LGBTQ communities and topics at home instead of in school. For others, the bill is a violation of LGBTQ rights and an erasure of LGBTQ identities. The debate has gotten so heated that Disney, Florida’s largest employer, is now embroiled in the conflict, spurring walkouts by Disney employees protesting the bill and Disney CEO Bob Chapek’s stance. So what’s this bill about? Does it really prevent people from saying the word “gay” in Florida schools? Let’s take a closer look at the bill’s language and journey through some implications if it officially becomes law.
FLORIDA STATE
Tampa Bay Times

We already don’t say gay, so what’s the real problem? | Column

Gov. Ron DeSantis just signed into law HB1557, now famously known as the “don’t say gay” bill. Introduced as “an act relating to parental rights in education,” the bill puts in place prohibitions that will restrict schools and school districts from making decisions on what should and should not be shared with parents about their children.
FLORIDA STATE

