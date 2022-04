West Chester resident Jane Antley, a dear friend of mine, died earlier this year. Jane started out as my tax accountant, but quickly became a friend as we bonded over a mutual love of plants and nature. I hadn’t even known she was sick; from what I understand, I think that only her family knew. At any rate, an aggressive cancer took Jane from this world at just 57, and I am heartbroken. In tribute, I share this column from June 2018.

