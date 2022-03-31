Robert Glasper talks 'Black Radio III,' reclaiming jazz

Back in 2017, yours truly attended a new South by Southwest showcase produced by an organization of which I’d never heard. The Jazz re:freshed Outernational night filled the tiny stage at the Main II (the inside room at the original Emo’s) with enough talent from the then-underground UK jazz scene to turn the heads of the average DownBeat critic ... if any of them had been present. The punters who were there – and there were plenty of them, filling that room nearly to the brim – had no idea we were witnessing not only a pantheon of future jazz stars, including free-thinking drummer Moses Boyd, minimalist piano trio GoGo Penguin, and newly minted sax giant Shabaka Hutchings, but also the birth of a new institution – one which became my favorite South By experience ever.

