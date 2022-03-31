Forest Service details forest closure info for public safety on the Middle Fork

PARKER COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – The Texas A&M Forest Service said that they have determined that the Veal Fire in Parker County was ignited by sparks created as an individual’s trailer chains dragged on the road. Crews battle the Veal Fire in Parker County. (credit: @AllHazardsTFS via Twitter) The Veal fire, which ignited yesterday afternoon, has been contained to just 141 acres and is already 70% contained thanks to the work of crews from multiple Texas fire departments. While the containment of the fire is undoubtedly good news, North Texans shouldn’t get too comfortable just yet. A large number of North Texas counties, especially those southwest of the metroplex, will be under a Red Flag warning, meaning conditions will be primed for wildfires. “Anything that causes a little spark can start a raging wildfire,” said Margie Ferrucci with Southern Complex Fire. Authorities said to avoid any outdoor burning if possible, including grilling, fireworks, campfires, welding, and anything else that could ignite a blaze. We might get some much needed relief on Tuesday when another storm system brings rain chances to North Texas, but be careful until then.

PARKER COUNTY, TX ・ 7 DAYS AGO