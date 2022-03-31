ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plumas County, CA

Forest Service details forest closure info for public safety on the Middle Fork

By Editor
Plumas County News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Plumas National Forest has modified Forest Closure Order 05-11-00-21-06 to reopen the Middle Fork of the Feather River to recreational use. Campgrounds, trailheads and two bridges in the area remain closed due to ongoing hazards from the North Complex Fire that burned in the area in 2020. The...

www.plumasnews.com

ABC 15 News

Forest Service to remove hundreds of feral horses in Alpine

ALPINE — The U.S. Forest Service will start removing about 400 feral horses near Alpine to protect the land and endangered species in the area. The horses are about four-and-a-half hours east of Phoenix in the White Mountains near the New Mexico border. A spokesperson for the Apache-Sitgreaves National...
ALPINE, AZ
KEVN

West of Custer, the Forest Service is burning a prescribed fire

CUSTER, S.D. (KEVN) - The Black Hills National Forest’s Hell Canyon Ranger District is burning hazardous fuels in a prescribed fire project. The forest service is burning in an area west of Custer, smoke can be seen for several miles, and may be affecting Highway 16 west of Custer.
CUSTER, SD
Newport Plain Talk

Forest Service holding open house to discuss Houston Valley Recreation Area

The Unaka Ranger District of the Cherokee National Forest invites the public to attend an open house regarding the conceptual plans for converting Houston Valley Recreation Area to a reservation-based, equestrian-themed group camp. In 2019, Houston Valley Recreation Area experienced severe flood damage to the interior roads and entryway bridge....
NEWPORT, TN
Black Hills Pioneer

Forest Service hosts OHV public collaboration workshop

SPEARFISH — Wednesday, Black Hills National Forest officials hosted an Off-Highway Vehicle (OHV) public collaboration workshop at the Joy Center, with the purpose of creating solutions for positive OHV recreational experiences and other interests in the Black Hills and to develop a strategy for success. “We want to host...
EDUCATION
KTVZ

Landslide shuts U.S. Highway 101 on north Oregon coast

ROCKAWAY BEACH, Ore. (KTVZ) — An active landslide has closed a stretch of U.S. Highway 101 in both directions Tuesday along the northern Oregon coast at milepost 47, north of Rockaway Beach, according to tweets from the Oregon Department of Transportation. ODOT tweeted a photo Tuesday morning showing a...
CBS DFW

Texas A&M Forest Service: Veal Fire Was Caused By Trailer Chain Sparks

PARKER COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – The Texas A&M Forest Service said that they have determined that the Veal Fire in Parker County was ignited by sparks created as an individual’s trailer chains dragged on the road. Crews battle the Veal Fire in Parker County. (credit: @AllHazardsTFS via Twitter) The Veal fire, which ignited yesterday afternoon, has been contained to just 141 acres and is already 70% contained thanks to the work of crews from multiple Texas fire departments. While the containment of the fire is undoubtedly good news, North Texans shouldn’t get too comfortable just yet. A large number of North Texas counties, especially those southwest of the metroplex, will be under a Red Flag warning, meaning conditions will be primed for wildfires. “Anything that causes a little spark can start a raging wildfire,” said Margie Ferrucci with Southern Complex Fire. Authorities said to avoid any outdoor burning if possible, including grilling, fireworks, campfires, welding, and anything else that could ignite a blaze. We might get some much needed relief on Tuesday when another storm system brings rain chances to North Texas, but be careful until then.
PARKER COUNTY, TX
KTLA

Best counties to retire to in California

Buyers and sellers of real estate alike—when asked what are the three most essential considerations about a property—will nearly always reply “location, location, location.” While this answer is sometimes tongue-in-cheek, it is often quite accurate, and this reply perhaps applies to retirees more than any other demographic. Settling down after a lifetime of working and […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
Odessa American

Texas A&M Forest Service warns of high fire danger

A press release from the Texas A&M Forest Service detailed fire environment conditions, including a combination of critically dry vegetation and high impact fire weather, are favorable for a Southern Plains Wildfire Outbreak to occur Thursday and any fire that ignites can present a significant threat to public safety. Texas...
ENVIRONMENT
AZFamily

USDA Forest Service to remove up to 20 unauthorized feral horses from Apache National Forest

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The USDA Forest Service plans to remove up to 20 feral horses on Apache National Forest grounds to keep the land sustainable and healthy. The horses have been creating serious issues for native plants, animals, and destroying watersheds — impacting the entire delicate ecosystem. They also are a serious threat to federally listed, threatened and endangered species.
PHOENIX, AZ
NewsWest 9

Texas A&M Forest Service assisting fire crews in Reagan County

REAGAN COUNTY, Texas — UPDATE 3/18 8:11 p.m.: The Chico Lane Fire is 100% contained, according to the Texas Wildfire Incident Response System. ------------------------------------------------------------------- UPDATE 3/18 4:05 p.m.: The Chico Lane Fire is at 8,000 acres, but is reportedly 95% contained. ------------------------------------------------------------------- UPDATE 3/18 3:25 a.m.: The Chico Lane...
REAGAN COUNTY, TX
Smoky Mountain News

Public wants more protected forests

I appreciate George Hahn’s perspective on old-growth forests and agree with many of his sentiments. A mix of age and structural diversity is important for forests. I am not anti-logging, nor is the Center for Biological Diversity or the coalition of over 150 businesses and organizations that support more protected areas for the Pisgah-Nantahala national forests. We want to make sure the most important recreation and conservation areas are protected, especially the old-growth forests that are almost exclusively found on public lands.
INDUSTRY
richmondobserver

N.C. Forest Service celebrates Arbor Day and the importance of planting trees

RALEIGH — This year marks the 150th anniversary of Arbor Day, and its importance is just as relevant now as when it was first recognized. Established in 1872 as a tree-planting holiday, Arbor Day was first observed in Nebraska and was celebrated by the planting of more than a million trees. Arbor Day quickly grew into a national holiday before transitioning to a day recognized by many countries across the globe.
POLITICS

