Timberwolves' Patrick Beverley: Scores in double figures

Hiura went 1-for-3 with a double, a run and a walk in Saturday's spring game. Hiura is coming off a couple trying seasons, including a 2021 campaign in which he posted just a .557 OPS over 197 PA and struck out 77 times in 173 at-bats. However, the once-hyped prospect has gotten back on track this spring, going 10-for-25 (.400) with four homers, three doubles, 10 RBI and a 1.500 OPS. Strikeouts remain an issue, as he has fanned in 10 of his 30 PA, and he is slated to open the season in a reserve role. However, Hiura is still just 25 years old, and the door has not been closed on him as of yet.

MLB ・ 10 HOURS AGO