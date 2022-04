IFoodDS launched a new Shelf Life Monitoring Solution grocery retailers and their distribution center inspectors. “Consumers are more aware than ever of the impact food waste has on the environment, and they want to see retailers addressing the issue through sustainability efforts. We developed Shelf Life Monitoring as a way to empower retailers to identify the root causes of shrink," says Todd Berg, VP product management and analytics at iFoodDS. "The core value of our offering is the insights retailers gain. We take the data they capture on produce shelf life and show them the larger trends and issues."

TECHNOLOGY ・ 3 HOURS AGO