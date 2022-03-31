ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carroll County, VA

Special Weather Statement issued for Carroll, Wythe by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-03-31 10:02:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-31 12:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Carroll; Wythe...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northeastern Brooks Range by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-03 13:48:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-04-05 00:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Northeastern Brooks Range WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT AKDT MONDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Cold wind chills to 55 below zero and areas of blowing snow expected. Plan on areas of poor visibilities and difficult travel conditions at times. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. * WHERE...Brooks Range Passes. * WHEN...Until midnight Monday night. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 35 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. Visibility down to one half mile or less at times. Cold wind chills as low as 55 below zero will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for blowing snow means periods of blowing snow will cause travel difficulties. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Pasco by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-01 02:41:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-01 02:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Target Area: Pasco THE TORNADO WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN PASCO COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 245 AM EDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer appears capable of producing a tornado. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Western Arctic Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-31 10:26:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-04-02 00:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Western Arctic Coast BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT AKDT FRIDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Blizzard conditions occurring. Travel will be very difficult to impossible. * WHERE...Western Arctic Coast. * WHEN...Until midnight Friday night. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...East winds gusting to 45 mph will cause whiteout conditions in blowing snow. Significant drifting of the snow is likely. Cold wind chills as low as 50 below zero will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Blizzard Warning means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. Falling and blowing snow with strong winds and poor visibilities are likely. This will lead to whiteout conditions, making travel extremely difficult. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for North Snowy Range Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 15:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-06 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A High Wind Watch means there is the potential for a hazardous high wind event. Sustained winds of at least 40 mph or gusts of 58 mph or stronger may occur. Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Target Area: North Snowy Range Foothills HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 70 mph possible. * WHERE...North Snowy Range Foothills including Interstate 80 between Laramie and Rawlins. * WHEN...From Monday afternoon through late Tuesday night. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds may be hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers, with a potential high risk for blow overs.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Carroll County, VA
State
North Carolina State
State
Virginia State
County
Wythe County, VA
Local
Virginia Cars
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Eastern Pondera, Toole by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 15:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-06 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates. Target Area: Eastern Pondera; Toole HIGH WIND WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING * WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 70 mph possible. * WHERE...Eastern Pondera and Toole Counties. * WHEN...From Monday afternoon through Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Blowing dust could significantly reduce visibility at times at lower elevations.
PONDERA COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Southern Clearwater Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-05 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Southern Clearwater Mountains WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM MONDAY TO 11 AM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Snow expected over Lolo Pass. Total snow accumulations of 7 to 12 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Powell to Lolo Pass. * WHEN...From 5 AM Monday to 11 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Whiteout Conditions and flash freeze up possible in heavy snow bands. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
IDAHO COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Western Chelan County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-03 14:14:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-05 08:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Monitor road and pass conditions before you begin your travel. Make sure your car is winterized and in good working order if you have plans to travel over Stevens Pass overnight through Tuesday morning. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Western Chelan County WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Total snow accumulations between 18 and 30 inches. Snowfall rates up to an inch an hour will be possible late Sunday night into Monday. Winds could gust as high as 55 mph. * WHERE...Holden Village, Stehekin, and Stevens Pass. * WHEN...Until 8 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...The strong winds and the weight of snow may down trees and power lines, leading to sporadic power outages. Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Reduced visibilities due to blowing snow may impact travel over Stevens Pass.
CHELAN COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Butte, Blackfoot Region by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-05 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Butte, Blackfoot Region WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM MONDAY TO NOON MDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Snow expected over MacDonald and Homestake Pass, as well as Georgetown Lake. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 7 inches. Winds gusting as high as 65 mph. * WHERE...Georgetown Lake and vicinity, Homestake Pass, and MacDonald Pass. * WHEN...From 6 AM Monday to noon MDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Whiteout Conditions and flash freeze up possible in heavy snow bands. Strong winds could cause tree damage.
DEER LODGE COUNTY, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Mile Marker
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Butler, Ripley by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-30 14:29:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-30 15:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Butler; Ripley The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Ripley County in southeastern Missouri Butler County in southeastern Missouri * Until 315 PM CDT. * At 229 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Oxly to near Peach Orchard, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Naylor and Oxly around 235 PM CDT. Fairdealing around 240 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Milltown, Harviell, Poplar Bluff, Neelyville and Qulin. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BUTLER COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Cody Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 15:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-06 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Cody Foothills HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM MONDAY TO 6 AM MDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 70 mph expected. * WHERE...Cody Foothills. * WHEN...From 3 PM Monday to 6 AM MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Elevated blowover risk, especially for light and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers.
PARK COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Clark, Logan, Montgomery, Pike, Polk, Scott, Yell by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-30 08:01:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-30 08:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 100 PM CDT for western, central and southwestern Arkansas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 100 PM CDT for western, central and southwestern Arkansas. Target Area: Clark; Logan; Montgomery; Pike; Polk; Scott; Yell The National Weather Service in Little Rock has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for South central Logan County in western Arkansas Northwestern Clark County in southwestern Arkansas North central Pike County in southwestern Arkansas Northeastern Polk County in western Arkansas Eastern Scott County in western Arkansas Southwestern Yell County in central Arkansas Montgomery County in western Arkansas * Until 845 AM CDT. * At 800 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Cardiff to near Opal, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Mount Ida... Glenwood Norman... Oden Blue Mountain... Cardiff Little Missouri Falls Recreatio Bard Springs Recreation Area Mauldin... Albert Pike Recreation Area Muddy Creek WMA... Stonehouse Recreation Area Opal... Mimosa Gravelly... Fourche Valley Mount Magazine... Belleville Havana... Black Springs HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CLARK COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Northeast Johnson County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-05 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-06 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Northeast Johnson County HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Northwest winds 35 to 50 mph with gusts up to 70 mph possible. * WHERE...Northeast Johnson County. * WHEN...From Tuesday morning through Wednesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Elevated blowover risk, especially for light and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers.
JOHNSON COUNTY, WY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Central Douglas County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 01:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-04 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Central Douglas County; Eastern Curry County and Josephine County; Eastern Douglas County Foothills WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...South to southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Generally the higher terrain of Douglas, Josephine, and Eastern Curry Counties, including Sexton Pass on Interstate 5 and foothills. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strongest winds are expected in the high terrain, but occasional gusty winds are possible the Umpqua and Illinois Valleys. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Miami-Dade by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-03 09:04:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-04 09:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Miami-Dade FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...South-eastern portions of Miami-Dade County, through US-1 connecting to Key Largo. * WHEN...Until 700 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 502 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Everglades National Park. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for North Big Horn Basin, Owl Creek and Bridger Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-05 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-06 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: North Big Horn Basin; Owl Creek and Bridger Mountains; Southeast Big Horn Basin; Southwest Big Horn Basin HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. * WHERE...North Big Horn Basin, Southwest Big Horn Basin, Southeast Big Horn Basin and Owl Creek and Bridger Mountains. * WHEN...From Tuesday morning through late Tuesday night. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Elevated blowover risk, especially for light and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers. Also high winds could do some light roof damage.
BIG HORN COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-04 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Now is the time to secure loose outdoor items such as patio furniture, holiday decorations, and trash cans before winds increase which could blow these items away. The best thing to do is prepare ahead of time by making sure you have extra food and water on hand, flashlights with spare batteries and/or candles in the event of a power outage. Target Area: Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 10 PM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. Wind prone areas could see gusts in excess of 60 mph. * WHERE...Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area. * WHEN...From 11 AM to 10 PM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. High-profile vehicles could be blown over. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strongest wind gusts are expected along the Sierra Front, including the US-395/I-580 corridor. Anticipate potential travel restrictions for high-profile vehicles and check with NDOT for the latest information. Turbulence can also be expected for aviation interests.
CARSON CITY, NV
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Klamath Basin by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 05:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-04 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Klamath Basin WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 11 PM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Tulelake, Klamath Falls and some areas east of Klamath Falls in Klamath County including portions of Highway 140. * WHEN...From 5 AM to 11 PM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Sawtooth, Stanley Basin, Sun Valley Region by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-05 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Sawtooth, Stanley Basin; Sun Valley Region WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM MONDAY TO MIDNIGHT MDT MONDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches expected around Stanley and towards Galena Pass with total snow accumulations of up to 10 inches possible across the highest terrain. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph. Blowing and drifting of snow will reduce visibility creating near white out conditions. * WHERE...Mainly the western slopes of the Sawtooths but to include Stanley and Galena pass and areas above 6000 feet. * WHEN...From 6 AM Monday to midnight MDT Monday night. Snow will be heaviest mid morning through mid to late afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
BLAINE COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 05:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-04 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 11 PM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Tulelake, Klamath Falls and some areas east of Klamath Falls in Klamath County including portions of Highway 140. * WHEN...From 5 AM to 11 PM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
MODOC COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 09:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-04 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Now is the time to secure loose outdoor items such as patio furniture, holiday decorations, and trash cans before winds increase which could blow these items away. The best thing to do is prepare ahead of time by making sure you have extra food and water on hand, flashlights with spare batteries and/or candles in the event of a power outage. Target Area: Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 10 PM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts as high as 55 mph expected. Wind prone areas may see wind gusts up to 65 mph. * WHERE...Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties. * WHEN...From 9 AM to 10 PM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. High-profile vehicles could be blown over. Blowing dust may reduce visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Blowing dust may reduce visibility, especially downwind of dry lake beds/sinks. High-profile vehicles will be at risk, especially along north-south roadways. Turbulence can also be expected for aviation interests.
LASSEN COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy