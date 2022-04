New Zealand surfer James Civil died when he was hit by a tidal wave while surfing, in front of his wife and six-month-old daughter. The tragic event took place in Aramoana Spit, New Zealand. James had recently finished competing in a Herb and Paro Surf competition, when he returned to the water to ride the waves in freedom, without judges, dragged to the bottom by a powerful tidal wave: the rescuers could not do anything, despite even the arrival of a helicopter.

