Cleveland, OH

Piston Powered Auto-Rama kicks off for 56th year

By Nadeen Abusada
 3 days ago
For the 56th year, the Piston Powered Auto-Rama will take place at the I-X Center. The show features nearly 1,000 classic cars, trucks, motorcycles and more.

“You know, as the show evolves, if a piston makes it go, it's in this show. It's just not cars. It's motorcycles. It's large construction equipment, it's military vehicles. It's Jeeps, it's hot rods,” said Steve Legerski, the show manager.

Once you walk inside, you’ll see cars that show their age while others are refurbished, some look like they came straight from the factory. The cars aren’t just from the Ohio area, they are from all over the world.

“Some of the best cars from this from the International Show Car Association circuit are here. We have over 60 cars that we feature in the perimeter of the show. We also have another 46 cars that are featured from the piston times all-stars,” said Legerski.

The fun doesn’t stop there. There will also be some interactive things, too.

“First of all kids 12 and under are free. We have a model car contest for the kids to come and see. We have actually have a gravel pit where the kids can come and actually interact at the construction at the historical construction society there,” said Legerski.

The show runs from Friday, April 1 through Sunday, April 3.

For more information click here .

Read the latest Cleveland, Ohio news and weather from News 5 Cleveland WEWS, updated throughout the day.

