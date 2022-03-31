ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Disneyland, Walt Disney World resorts expected to announce change in social distancing rules

The Disneyland and Walt Disney World resorts are expected to announce a change in their COVID-19 social distancing rules Thursday.

The theme parks on Wednesday released a teaser video about the possible change in health protocols.

The clip shows a hand unlocking a velvet rope and Mickey Mouse waving for people to come inside and giving out hugs.

More information is expected to be published on Disney Parks blog
sometime Thursday.

The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of this station.

