ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Hermit: ‘I know my days are numbered’ at disputed woodlot

By The Associated Press, KATHY McCORMACK
WTAJ
WTAJ
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=231EN9_0evKHcsf00

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A former hermit in New Hampshire who went back to live on the wooded property he was ordered to leave realizes that his time there is drawing to a close.

David Lidstone, who just turned 82, is scheduled for a contempt of court hearing Thursday in his tug-of-war with a Vermont landowner over a patch of forest near the Merrimack River that he’s called home for 27 years.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jFaZJ_0evKHcsf00
    FILE — David Lidstone, 81, speaks with reporters during an interview with The Associated Press Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, in Boscawen, N.H. Lidstone, an off-the-grid New Hampshire hermit known to locals as “River Dave,” had been living in a cabin in the woods along the Merrimack River, in Canterbury, N.H., for nearly three decades. A contempt of court hearing has been scheduled for Thursday, March 31, 2022, for Lidstone, accused of returning to live on property that he was ordered to stay away from. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sPRPm_0evKHcsf00
    FILE — David Lidstone, 81, sits for a photograph near the Merrimack River, Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, in Boscawen, N.H. Lidstone, an off-the-grid New Hampshire hermit known to locals as “River Dave,” had been living in a cabin in the woods along the Merrimack River, in Canterbury, N.H., for nearly three decades. A contempt of court hearing has been scheduled for Thursday, March 31, 2022, for Lidstone, accused of returning to live on property that he was ordered to stay away from. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)

A judge issued an injunction in 2017 for “River Dave” — as Lidstone is known — to leave after the landowner, Leonard Giles, sued him. But there have been delays in the case: Besides the pandemic, Lidstone didn’t always show up for court and he’s been in and out of jail over the last year as he resisted the injunction.

“I know my days are numbered here,” he told The Associated Press in a recent interview, a day after he showed up in court to plead not guilty to a trespassing charge on the land. “Eventually I’m going to have to move.”

Late Native Hawaiian hula teacher to appear on US quarter

Lidstone, who became known as a friendly face to kayakers and an advocate for keeping the river clean, wasn’t sure what he would do next or where he would go, even though he’s had offers of other places to live and more than $200,000 in donations.

Lidstone, a logger by trade, is accused of squatting in a rustic cabin he built on the land in Canterbury. The wooden, two-level A-frame cabin had solar panels, a small, cluttered kitchen with pots hanging from the ceiling, and curtains on the windows. His porch had a footstool with a base made of stacked beer cans. He converted a wood stove into a beehive. He attached lights, a mirror and a pulley for a clothesline to logs supporting the cabin. He also had a vegetable garden.

But while Lidstone was in jail over the property dispute, his cabin burned down in August as it was being dismantled at Giles’ request. The fire chief said the fire was accidental.

Lidstone, who has been representing himself, was ordered to pick up his remaining possessions and leave. An outpouring of support followed. He didn’t think he could go back to being a hermit and lived with some friends. But by December, he had turned a shed that survived the fire into a makeshift home, outfitted with a wood stove.

Court records say the undeveloped property has been in the Giles family since 1963 and is used for timber harvests. Lidstone had claimed that years ago, the current owner’s father gave his word — but nothing in writing — allowing him to live there. He also has disputed whether he’s on the property in the first place.

Lidstone was given permission last year to hire a surveyor to give him “peace of mind,” a judge said, but he has been unable to get someone to come out yet.

It hasn’t been easy to serve Lidstone with a notice to appear in court. There’s no road access to the property, which is about a mile and half (2.4 kilometers) into the woods. In January, one process server slipped, fell down an embankment, and injured his leg in his attempt to reach Lidstone at the woodshed, according to a motion filed by Giles’ attorney.

Get the latest local news, weather, and community events. Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

“Mr. Lidstone has been painted as a sympathetic figure in the media because he is an 81-year-old veteran wanting to live a romanticized life off-the-grid,” another plaintiff’s motion from December said. “That does not excuse his conduct of returning to Mr. Giles’ land, again, and again, and again.”

Giles has asked a judge for compensation from Lidstone to cover his legal costs since 2017 and cleaning up the property. Lidstone hasn’t agreed to that.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Deer jumping to deaths from bridge and landing near houses in ‘disturbing’ trend

Dozens of deer have jumped to their deaths in a small Pennsylvania town in a “disturbing” trend which has left locals calling for action before a person is killed by a falling animal.Some 25 whitetail deer met their demise over the winter by plunging 60ft from a bypass bridge in Johnsonburg, Elk County, according to reports, with some landing near houses and even on a boat in populated areas.Witnesses local news outlet WJAC the deer appear to make their way down from a nearby wooded area, only to get spooked when they find themselves surrounded on multi-lane overpass with...
ANIMALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Hampshire State
State
Vermont State
I-95 FM

A Dead Fisher Cat In Hampden Creates The Most ‘Maine’ Discussion Ever

Sometimes you think a conversation is headed one way... This morning on my way to work, I noticed something in the road that I kind of assumed was roadkill of some nature. Really, I didn't think much of it as it was on the other side of the road. We've all done it. I mean, it was dark still, so I assumed it was a skunk or maybe even a porcupine.
HAMPDEN, ME
Cape Gazette

Bidens seek variance to build wall at North Shores home

In a world where almost everything is regulated, even President Joe Biden isn’t immune to government bureaucracy. Months ago, the Cape Gazette reported the Department of Homeland Security, with the Secret Service as the subagency, awarded a $455,000 contract to Rehoboth’s Turnstone Builders for “purchase and installation of security fencing at 32 Farview, Rehoboth Delaware.” That’s the address of Biden’s home in North Shores, about a mile north Rehoboth Beach. He purchased the property in 2017.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
WTRF- 7News

Deer are jumping to their death from an overpass in Pennsylvania

Over two dozen deer have jumped and died over an overpass according to KDKA. The overpass in question is in Elk County near Allegheny National Forest. Residents have told news outlets that have reached out to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation to install nets or a barrier to stop the deaths from occurring. Residents in […]
ELK COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hermit#Woodlot#The Associated Press#Ap Photo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Syracuse.com

Small earthquake rumbles in Upstate New York

A minor earthquake has been recorded in Upstate New York. The U.S. Geological Survey said a 2.6-magnitude quake struck about 3 miles outside of Warsaw, N.Y., at 11:11 a.m. Tuesday. At least 58 people reported feeling the rumble. According to WHEC, such a small earthquake can be felt by people,...
WARSAW, NY
FOXBusiness

The key to saving Ukraine and defeating Putin may lie in Pennsylvania

Interested in ending Vladimir Putin’s reign of terror in Ukraine, as the world’s largest geopolitical threat? Unleash Pennsylvania’s extraordinary amount of clean, efficient natural gas. Pennsylvania is an energy powerhouse. The Keystone State is the nation’s largest net exporter of electricity, the second-largest producer of natural gas,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Massachusetts doctor faces health care fraud charges

BOSTON (AP) — A Massachusetts doctor was charged Tuesday with defrauding health care benefits programs by billing for services that were not provided, federal prosecutors said. Olarewaju James Oladipo, 57, of Canton, faces 11 counts of health care fraud, according to a statement from the U.S. attorney’s office in...
BOSTON, MA
Q97.9

Small Maine Town Named ‘Ugliest’ in the Entire State

'Beauty is in the eye of the beholder' is likely a phrase you've heard dozens of times. The general meaning of that phrase is that while one person may view something as unsightly, another could find it stunning. So to any of our friends in the small, hard-working town of Howland, Maine, this isn't personal. According to the website Travel A Lot, the small town of just over 1,000 people has been deemed the 'ugliest' in the entire state.
HOWLAND, ME
WTAJ

WTAJ

16K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://WeAreCentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy