40+ Events / Things to Do in Orlando in April

Events / Things to Do in Orlando April 2022

Universal Orlando Mardi Gras

February 5 – April 24, 2022

Universal Orlando

The parades and beads are back. The concerts are back with incredible performers including Khalid, Marshmello, Jason Derulo and more. And every day and night you can enjoy lip-smacking foods from New Orleans as well as mouth-watering dishes inspired by tastes from around the world.

Included with theme park admission; food and beverage extra

SeaWorld Orlando Seven Seas Food Festival

Thursdays – Sundays February 5 – May 8, 2022

SeaWorld Orlando

Explore more than 50 fresh global cuisine choices to pair with over 75 wine and cocktail selections and 75 craft beers. Add a taste of rock, country, Latin, or 90s throwback sounds at live music shows, and enjoy even more diverse entertainment and surprises at special times like Mardi Gras, St. Patrick’s Day, and Cinco de Mayo.

Included with theme park admission; food and beverage extra

Epcot International Flower and Garden Festival

Daily March 2 – July 4, 2022

EPCOT

Annual springtime event abloom with brilliant gardens, fresh flavors, lively entertainment and more.

Included with theme park admission; food and beverage extra

Disney's Beauty and the Beast

Runs April 22 through May 22

Garden Theatre – Winter Garden

$30 and up

Orlando Solar Bears

Multiple home games through April

Amway Center

Enjoy a budget-friendly date night cheering on our local ECHL hockey team throughout the remainder of the 2021-22 season. Check out our tips for a perfect Solar Bears date night .

Tickets start at $17

Cirque du Soleil Drawn to Life

Multiple performance dates and times

Disney Springs

In this first-ever collaboration between Cirque du Soleil, Walt Disney Animation Studios and Walt Disney Imagineering, journey into a world where an animator’s desk becomes the stage and drawings come alive. The show is a celebration of life, accentuated by the delightful, mesmerizing movements of Cirque du Soleil’s acrobatic mastery.

Tickets start at $85

Orlando Magic

Multiple home games through April

Amway Center

Tickets from $19

Movie Mondays

A La Cart Orlando

Monday nights, 7pm or sunset (whichever comes first)

Enjoy a FREE outdoor movie every Monday evening while enjoying food for purchase from the resident food trucks. Sign up for A La Cart's email list to find out which movies are playing each week.

FREE Admission

Tasty Takeover in The Milk District

Tuesdays from 6:30-10pm

The Milk District – E. Robinson St

THE food truck block party in Orlando! Find it in The Milk District every Tuesday night behind the bars and shops of E. Robinson St.

FREE Admission

Tuesday Trivia

Tuesdays at 7pm

Hourglass Brewing

Head to Hourglass Brewing every Tuesday and join Kendra for some great trivia and brews!

FREE Admission

Piano Bar Show at Jewel

Thursday, Friday and Saturday Nights

Jewel Orlando

Dueling Piano players take the stage for a fun night of song requests and sing-alongs! Call (321) 444-5306 after 5pm to get your password for speakeasy entry.

FREE admission with password

Free Friday Nights at the Morse

Fridays from 5-8pm through April

Morse Museum

Receive free admission every Friday night!

FREE Admission

Private Telescope Experience at OSC

Fridays and Saturdays through March 5, 8:30pm or 9:45pm

Orlando Science Center

Spend an evening amongst the stars with a private experience in Orlando Science Center's iconic observatory & planetarium!

$250 for up to 5 people

Winter Garden Farmers Market

Saturdays from 8am-1pm

Downtown Winter Garden

FREE Admission

Fabio's Table

Saturdays, 6pm and 8pm

VINIA Wine & Kitchen

Enjoy an intimate 5-course, wine pairing dining experience hosted by VINIA owner Fabio Perricelli. In March, Fabio’s Table theme is “Spring Time” A fresh, colorful, and inspiring menu to welcome the season of new beginnings every Saturday! Plant-based menu option available.

$85; $125 with wine pairings

Weekends at the Winery

Saturdays and Sundays, noon-4pm

Lakeridge Winery

Head to this Central Florida winery's expansive vineyard green each weekend for delicious food, live entertainment, complimentary wine tastings/tours, and Lakeridge wines by the glass at the outdoor bar.

FREE admission

Orlando Farmers Market

Sundays from 10am-3pm

Lake Eola Park

FREE Admission

Sunday Jazz Jam

Sundays from 5-8pm

Pilars Loft – Pilars Martini (Downtown Winter Garden)

A community-driven jazz interplay inspired by the 1940’s and ‘50’s ‘old-school’ hang. Each Sunday is unique because you never know what special guests including the best jazz talent in Florida-will drop in for the ‘hang’.

FREE Admission

Looking ahead: Things to do in Orlando in April

First Friday Wine, Cheese and Shop!

April 1, 5:30-8 p.m.

Head over to The Old Red Barn of Geneva for complimentary wine and cheese while you shop their 3 barns & outdoor areas for great finds. Antiques, Farmhouse, Shabby Chic, Garden Items, Plants, Herbs, and much more!

DanceClub 921: April Fools Dance Party

April 1, 7:30pm

Harriet's Orlando Ballet Centre

DanceClub921 is your neighborhood place where friends can cut loose on the dance floor. A portion of ticket sales benefits Orlando Ballet.

$25

Maitland Jazz and Blues Festival presented by Duke Energy

Friday and Saturday, April 1-2, times vary

Independence Park, Maitland

Local and touring artists – 13 bands in all – on two stages for a non-stop music celebration. Complement all that with great food and drinks, crafts and vendors and lots of family activities.

FREE

Postmodern Jukebox – The Grand Reopening Tour

Sunday, April 3, 7:30pm

Steinmetz Hall

$35 and up

33rd Annual Spring Fiesta in the Park

Saturday and Sunday, April 2 – 3

Lake Eola Park

Some of the most talented artists and crafters around from Central Florida and around the country will line the streets around the park, plus savor the flavors from a variety of food vendors and enjoy live entertainment for the whole family!

FREE Admission

Cheers & Barkcuterie – Dog Friendly

Monday April 4, 7:00pm

Ivanhoe Park Brewing

Cheers & Charcuterie at Ivanhoe Park Brewing makes the perfect night out for you and your pup! Hosted by Corina of The Brujas Table, learn how to perfectly curate and decorate a delightful and tasty charcuterie board that is safe to eat for you & your pup!

$70

Popcorn Flick in the Park – Black Panther

Thursday, April 7, 8pm

Central Park, Winter Park

Grab your chairs and blankets and head to Central Park for a special movie screening sponsored by Full Sail University. This year-round outdoor series is an initiative of the City of Winter Park and Enzian Theater. These films are presented with open captions. April is Chadwick Boseman Tribute: Black Panther

Harbor Nights Primavera

Friday, April 8, 6:30pm – 9:30pm

Loews Portofino Bay Hotel at Universal Orlando

A lively event on the Harbor Piazza featuring wines, chef-inspired food stations and a live band. It’s a truly authentic Italian evening set beside a picturesque harbor that’s perfect for a date night or a fun night out with friends.

$69 – $99

31st Annual Florida Film Festival

April 8 – 17, 2022

Enzian Theater

Through 10 days of 160+ films and first-class events, film lovers mingle with filmmakers and celebrities over hand-crafted cocktails and a delicious menu at Eden Bar and inside Enzian Theater.

$12 per film; $55 – $200 for multi-film packages; $125 and up for full festival passes

Sanford Wine Walk

Friday, April 8, 6:30 pm

Theater West End

Wine tastings, shopping, and you have the makings of a tasty evening in historic downtown Sanford.

Early Admission (6:00pm Check-In) $28, Regular admission $20

Adult Easter Egg Hunt!

Saturday, April 9, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Join The Old Red Barn of Geneva for a fun filled day long Easter Egg hunt inside of their many barns and outside areas. Find an egg and receive a surprise! Anything from candy to cash!

Brews Around the Zoo

Saturday, April 9

5-9 p.m., Early Access & VIP in at 4 p.m.

Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens

Sip and stroll around the Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens at their largest fundraiser, Brews Around the Zoo! Adults 21+ can enjoy beer, seltzer and wine samples included in their ticket, plus live music, all while supporting the Zoo and the 300+ animals in their care. Food will be available for purchase. Become a VIP and get access to exclusive cocktails, food menu and more. Make it a date night or enjoy with friends!

Jazz’n Blues Concert

Saturday, April 9, 7:00pm

Leu Gardens

Enjoy an amazing evening of jazz, blues and a little bit of everything in between from some of the most popular bands in Central Florida. Pack a dinner picnic of your favorite foods and bring seating, alcohol is permitted.

Tickets are only available online. $18.00 advance per person plus tax and online fees

April 10 – 16, 2022 Events / Things to Do in Orlando

Bare Bard: Henry IV, Part 2

April 13-24

Orlando Shakes

The Fire & Reign Series returns in this stripped-down Shakespearean special event.

“Uneasy lies the head that wears a crown.” Orlando Shakes’ actors will tackle Henry IV, Part 2 with less than 40 hours of rehearsal, no designers, and no director – just like the acting companies of Shakespeare’s time! In this special event, you’ll see William Shakespeare’s story of burnt bridges and growing pains stripped down to a lively, raw, rambunctious performance, like nothing you’ve experienced before.

Bites and Bubbles “Titanic” Wine Dinner

Thursday, April 14, 6:30pm

Bites and Bubbles

This Monthly Wine Dinner gets a very special twist this month featuring the RMS Titanic First-Class Dinner Menu from April 14, 1912. Ten courses with wine pairing.

$300 per person all inclusive. Advanced Reservations Required

Oviedo Brewing Company Night Market

Friday, April 15, 5:00pm – 10:00pm

Oviedo Mall

Featuring fresh local variety of produce as well as craft items, ready-to-eat food, and more. A fun evening outdoors as we enjoy craft brew & local flavors under the evening stars!

FREE

“Fashion And Hope” Charity Fashion Show

Saturday, April 16, 2022, 8pm

The Wellvue In Winter Park

The 2022 Fashion and Hope runway show includes fashions by new featured boutiques: OverChill The Label, House on Lang, Popular Lonely Girl, Chocolate Dolphin, Darling Authority, LaBella Fine Intimates & Clothing, Vylvet Swimwear and Hugo Boss, plus returning favorites: Downtown Divas featuring Gabriela Lucia Shoes, Forema, Impeccable Pug, Rich James, Current/John Craig and Claudia Gutierrez Swimwear. Proceeds go to Make-A-Wish® of Central & Northern Florida and to Hope for More Foundation’s newly launched year-long grant initiative to help homeless youth.

Tickets are $100 General Admission, which includes complimentary cocktails.

April 17 – 23, 2022 Events / Things to Do in Orlando

Journey with special guest Toto

Thursday, April 21, 2022

Amway Center

$75 and up

Opera Orlando presents Verdi’s Rigoletto

Friday, April 22 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, April 24 at 2 p.m.

Steinmetz Hall at Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

Opera Orlando closes its MainStage Verdi season with the composer’s first major success, Rigoletto. This original and thrilling production will be the first ever opera in Steinmetz Hall and will be led by Metropolitan Opera conductor Gregory Buchalter and international stage director Katheleen Belcher. Audiences are in for an intense evening of unforgettable music, including one of opera’s greatest arias, “La donna è mobile.” This production is sung in Italian with English supertitles.

$19 and up

10th Annual Science of Wine benefitting Orlando Science Center

Saturday, April 23, 7-10pm

Orlando Science Center

The Science of Wine is not just another wine tasting, but an oenological odyssey with presentations on multiple aspects of wine growing and wine tasting in addition to samples of more than 150 fine wines from the world’s most important wine regions and some of the best food from your favorite region, Central Florida!

$115 early bird; $125 general admission

Brews for Brains and Melissa's Race

Saturday, April 23, 7am – 12noon

Fort Mellon Park

Whether you run Melissa's Race or not, everyone is welcome at Brews for Brains. This party features food trucks, local vendors, family-friendly fun, plus Deviant Wolfe Brewing is donating their time and talent and Run Raquel is performing, donating their time to the cause. All proceeds benefit brain cancer research.

Diversitastic! Dining Experience: Poland

Tuesday, April 26, 6pm – 8pm

Anna's Polish Restaurant

This monthly dining series from FusionFest offers you the chance to immerse yourself into exploring the tastes, sights, sounds, and mindsets of another part of the world. Tickets include a unique full-course menu + drink, along with live entertainment, storytelling and chef talk.

April 24 – 30, 2022 Things to Do / Events in Orlando

Elton John

Wednesday, April 27, 2022

Amway Center

$162 and up

Yo-Yo Ma & Kathryn Stott

Thursday, April 28, 2022

Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

$49.50 and up

Orlando Ballet presents The Great Gatsby

April 28 – May 1, 2022

Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

Experience the decadence of history’s most carefree decade as F. Scott Fitzgerald’s great American novel unfolds through dance.

Ticket details TBA

Glow with the Flow – Sound Off Experience

April 30, 5pm or 7:30pm

CityArts Gallery

Music: DJ Taz Rashid Vibe & Beats

Yoga: Alex Cuellar & Guest Teachers

Immerse yourself in sound and movement as you journey through twists & turns challenging or nurturing your body with breath & movement. ignIting your senses with GlowPaint & GlowSticks all under UV black lighting. Ending with deep stretches in the most incredible Savasana you have experienced, surrounded by the creativity of local artists.

2 Sessions to Choose from:

5:30pm (75 min)

Tickets $35 / Early Bird $30 75minutes of the coolest Yoga and the Hottest music by DJ Taz. With a special deep savasana

7:30pm (90 min)

Tickets $45 / Early Bird $40

90minutes of the coolest Yoga and the Hottest music by DJ Taz. With a special extended sound healing guided meditation after savasana

Wine Your Way Out

Saturday, April 30, 2022, 5pm – 9pm

Long and Scott Farms, Mount Dora

Wander through a 4 acre sunflower trail to discover local wines and photo stops around every bend. Indulge in our decadent charcuterie boards, have a glass of wine by the fire pit and make s'mores

$25

Arts in April 2022

Events throughout the entire month of April

Downtown Winter Garden

