Nearly 200 Inmates Accidentally Released Due to 'Embarrassing' Glitch

By Giulia Carbonaro
 3 days ago
The sharing of data on arrested defendants was halted for over two days because of a computer system...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 125

Cheryl Mauldin
2d ago

And of course.. think about it, with all the cyber attacks going on. A computer "glitch" releasing that many people unnoticed isn't a "glitch"

Reply(1)
14
DeAfro BIG BLACK ROD
3d ago

ooopsy doooppsyy... 😂 😂 😂... blame it on the machine.... 😂 😂 😂... or maybe on the rain... blame it on something... 😂 😂 😂

Reply(11)
17
Iggnatio
3d ago

Instead of this article...an article should have read: Under Joe Bidens Build Back Better Program, anyone released from prison during his bumbling presidency is entitled to a new Buick and $10,000 cash in exchange for a Blue vote. They all show up...you lock them up again!

Reply(6)
30
