Jefferson County, AL

Man dies after house fire in Mount Olive

By Sumner Harrell
ABC 33/40 News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — An unidentified man is dead after a house fire late Tuesday night in Mount Olive,...

abc3340.com

