Santa Fe, NM

Santa Fe airport is getting major upgrades

By Isaac Cruz
 3 days ago

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Construction is underway on major upgrades at the Santa Fe Regional Airport. The $21-million project includes expanding and remodeling the terminal.

There will be a new departure and arrival gate, expanded TSA screening area, a new concession facility and more. The project will also add more than 700 parking spaces and a circulation road to improve traffic flow along the terminal.

The airport held a groundbreaking event Wednesday, with work expected to wrap up in January of next year. The city says they hope to bring even more upgrades in phase two. They are working on getting the funding to begin designs for the next phase. The project is funded by city, state and federal dollars.

