ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nassau County, NY

This Eatery With Multiple Locations Voted Long Island's Best Japanese Restaurant

By Kathy Reakes
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AEzvI_0evKGg1G00
Kotobuki has been named the best Japanese restaurant on Long Island. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

For the second year in a row, a Japanese restaurant known for sushi has tied for the best on Long Island.

Kotobuki Restaurant, with locations in Suffolk County, in Hauppauge and Babylon, and in Nassau County, in Roslyn, tied with another Japanese restaurant to be named the best for 2022 by Bethpage Best Of Long Island.

The restaurant, which is known for its beautiful interior, is just as well known by locals for its sushi and noodles, according to Bethpage Best of Long Island.

Kotobuki is also known for its generous portions and reasonable prices.

Some favorites at Kotobuki include their whimsically-named sushi rolls such, as the Beach Monster, Caterpillar Remix, and Daisy Dukes, as well as their bright salads including seaweed, avocado and tuna, and many more.

For those who "don't" do sushi, there are plenty of other options on the menu including tender teriyaki skewers, fish and steak dishes, and plenty of stir-fry options.

Another plus that lands Kotobuki at the top of the heap is their bar where diners will find their favorite sake or if you're serious, martinis and other libations.

Kotobuki offers indoor, heated outdoor, and takeout options.

To order online, click here. For locations and a full menu click here.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
Daily Voice
Daily Voice

244K+

Followers

39K+

Posts

74M+

Views

Follow Daily Voice and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
Daily Voice

New Seaford Restaurant Cited For Good Food, Good Fun

If you are ready for a fun night out complete with a mariachi band and street tacos, you will want to head for a new Mexican restaurant on Long Island.Frida's Mexican Grill in Seaford has been open for about three months and is off to a roaring start with plenty of online five-star reviews.Picky ea…
SEAFORD, NY
Daily Voice

'Someone Is Chasing Me' PJ Clad Child Told Good Samaritan Before Disappearing In PA: Police

A child running from someone in nothing but pajamas has been reported as "possibly missing or endangered," police say. The approximately 11-years-old white boy was running while only wearing "dark-colored pajamas" along West Main Street between North Catherine and Union streets on Sunday at approximately 11:19 p.m. Sunday, Mar. 20, Middletown Borough police stated in a release on Monday morning.
MIDDLETOWN, PA
101.5 WPDH

Landmark Drive-In Burger, Ice Cream Joint to Close after 20 Years

Customers are devastated by the announcement that one of the Hudson Valley's most loved burger and ice cream joints will be closing forever. Although there hasn't been an official announcement yet, diners have been lamenting over rumors that their favorite restaurant was planning to shutter its doors after two decades.
HUDSON, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Nassau County, NY
County
Suffolk County, NY
Nassau County, NY
Food & Drinks
City
Hauppauge, NY
Nassau County, NY
Lifestyle
Suffolk County, NY
Lifestyle
City
Roslyn, NY
Daily Voice

Maryland Dentist Charged With Killing Patient Turned Lover Who OD'd In His Care (DETAILS)

A Germantown oral surgeon has been arrested and charged with killing a woman with whom he was romantically involved and was giving prescription drugs, authorities said. Dr. James Ryan was arrested and charged with the second-degree murder of Sarah Harris, 25, on Tuesday, March 22, Montgomery County Police said. Harris fatally overdosed after being given controlled substances, including Propofol, by Dr. Ryan on January 26, 2022, police said. Ryan had been giving Harris drugs, which he obtained through work, since March 2021, police said.
GERMANTOWN, MD
Daily Voice

NY Man Claims '$2,500 A Week For Life' Lottery Prize

A man has claimed a "$2,500 A Week For Life" New York Lottery prize. Queens resident David Barranco, of Elmhurst, won the top prize in the scratch-off game and opted to receive his prize as 20 annual installments of $78,884 after required withholdings, New York Lottery reported on Thursday, March 17.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sushi#Avocado#Salad#Food Drink#Japanese#Kotobuki Restaurant
WKBW-TV

"Super Flea" returns after 8 years

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Two words - found in both Instagram and Facebook posted from popular vintage clothing store Queen City Vintage on Hertel Avenue in Buffalo describe the excitement over the return of the "Super Flea" market. A local business sponsorship and a little elbow grease is all...
BUFFALO, NY
Daily Voice

Ridgefield Park Woman Dies Hiking On Shrooms, Authorities Say

A 25-year-old New Jersey woman was under the influence of mushrooms when she died in a hiking accident in Washington over the weekend, authorities said. Ridgefield Park's Alisonstar E. Molaf was hiking with her friend at Wallace Falls in Gold Bar, when the two became separated around 8 p.m. on Friday, March 18, The Snohmish County Sheriff’s Office said.
RIDGEFIELD PARK, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Daily Voice

Police Search For Woman Accused Of Using Stolen Card To Withdraw $12K In Suffolk County

Police have asked the public for help locating a woman accused of using a stolen debit card to withdraw about $12,000 from another woman's account on Long Island. An individual used the personal information of a Deer Park woman to request a duplicate Chase debit card, and the card was intercepted as it was being delivered on Oct. 28, according to an announcement from the Suffolk County Police Department on Thursday, March 17.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
244K+
Followers
39K+
Post
74M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy