Garden City, KS

Man accused of exposing himself to child in SW Kansas

Great Bend Post
Great Bend Post
 3 days ago
FINNEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a child sex crime and have made an arrest. Just after 7:p.m. Tuesday., police were dispatched to the north part of Garden City, where a man was reported to...

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Man accused of killing pregnant Rockford woman and 3 kids to represent himself in court

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Eric Jackson, 38, has opted to represent himself in court after being accused of killing 27-year-old Keandra Austin and her three children in 2016. Jackson has pleaded not guilty to the charges of first-degree murder. First Assistant Winnebago County State’s Attorney Ken LaRue said that “everyone has a right to represent […]
ROCKFORD, IL
Hutch Post

Sheriff: Kansas man accused of rape of 14-year-old

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect for alleged sex crimes. Just after 4 p.m. Tuesday, detectives with the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office arrested 19-year-old Anthony D. Rodriguez of Topeka following an investigation into a sexual offense that took place on March 11, at a residence in southwest Shawnee County, according to Deputy Abigail Christian.
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
KRQE News 13

New Mexico man accused of biting child’s ear

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A Watrous man has been arrested for child abuse after police say he bit his child’s ear. According to a criminal complaint, 26-year-old Jose Eversole was picking up his son from the child’s mother and the child didn’t want to go with him. That’s when police say Jose picked him up by […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
D.C. Police Find 5 Fetuses in Home of Anti-Abortion Activist After Receiving Tip She Had 'Bio-Hazard Material'

The frozen remains of five aborted fetuses were found this week inside the Washington, D.C. apartment of an anti-abortion activist. At this point, D.C.'s Metropolitan Police Department has yet to file any criminal charges connected to the grim discovery made Wednesday. However, medical examiners confirmed Thursday the remains recovered from 28-year-old Lauren Handy's home were, in fact, fetuses.
WASHINGTON, DC
Complex

Florida Woman Reportedly Lied About Being Related to Teen Who Died at Amusement Park, GoFundMe Removes Scam Pages

The family of Tyre Sampson, the teen who fell to his death at an amusement park last week, say they’ve never met the woman who has repeatedly claimed to be his cousin. According to the Sun Sentinel, Tyre’s mother told Florida authorities she doesn’t know who “Shay Johnson” is, nor does anyone else in her family. Authorities have since confirmed the woman’s real name is Lewishena Browning, a 32-year-old Orlando resident.
ORLANDO, FL
Black Enterprise

Police Officers Summoned to Will Smith’s Mansion For Reported Drone Sighting

Police officers were seen at Will Smith’s mansion in Los Angeles on Tuesday afternoon after reportedly answering a call alleging a drone was flying through the neighborhood. According to the New York Post, the police were called to investigate the alleged sighting of a flying drone in the ritzy community. At least one police vehicle was seen at the 53-year-old actor’s house. Deputies have stated that they could not locate the reported drone, according to a spokesperson for the sheriff’s department.
LOS ANGELES, CA
#Sex Crimes
CBS LA

Man who walked away after being struck by hit-and-run driver found dead on Van Nuys sidewalk

Help is needed to find the vehicle that fatally struck a man whose body was found on a sidewalk overnight in Van Nuys hours later.A collision was reported at about 10:15 p.m. Thursday near Victory Boulevard and Kester Avenue. The vehicle had been going east on Victory when it hit a pedestrian, and did not stop to help the man.Bystanders tried to help the seriously injured pedestrian, but he refused their assistance, got up and walked south through an alley from the crash scene, according to police. LAPD officers responded to the scene, but did not find anyone in connection...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Great Bend Post

Two women arrested on drug charges

Two women were arrested last Thursday in Great Bend on multiple drug charges. According to authorities, the women, 48-year-old Angie Pittman and 20-year-old Kiera Shepherd were renting a room at the Days Inn motel on 10th Street. They say a laptop computer containing software to print fraudulent checks, blank check paper, marijuana, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia were found inside the room.
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Kansas man arrested in connection to cases from 3 counties

GYPSUM - A Gypsum man was arrested Sunday in connection to stolen items cases from Ottawa County, Great Bend and Wichita. Saline County Sheriff's Lieutenant Jeremiah Hayes said this morning that deputies were asked to assist the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office in a burglary case involving a stolen skid steer and other equipment. The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office, through its investigation, had determined that the missing skid steer was at 419 E. Second Street in Gypsum, in southeastern Saline County.
GYPSUM, KS
Great Bend Post

Two jailed after SW Kansas road rage stabbing, shooting

FINNEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects after an weekend altercation and shooting in Garden City. Just after 3a.m. Saturday, police responded to report of a drive-by shooting in the area of 3rd Street and Labrador in Garden City, according to a media release. Officers learned that 24-year-old...
GARDEN CITY, KS
BBC

Six men jailed after 'major' South West drugs operation

Six men have been jailed after nearly 4kg (9lbs) of drugs were seized during a police operation. The three-year investigation, known as Operation Decode, was led by Avon and Somerset Police, with Wiltshire Police and Devon and Cornwall Police. During the operation some £60,000 in cash and significant quantities of...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Bolivar man accused of inappropriately touching child

A Bolivar man is in custody after state police said he inappropriately touched a child several times last year, according to court papers. David Allen Luther, 74, is charged with indecent assault, corruption of minors and child endangerment. The accusations were reported in January. The child’s age and gender were...
BOLIVAR, PA
KCJJ

IC man accused of attacking mother of his child during pediatric visit

Allegedly attacking the mother of his child during a pediatric appointment has led to an Iowa City man’s arrest. Coralville Police were called to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics Iowa River Landing location at 2:30pm on February 23rd. Witnesses say 20-year-old Montreal Prometheus Page Gilbert of Bittersweet Court struck the mother of his child in the face during an argument, causing swelling to her eye and forehead.
IOWA CITY, IA
The Independent

Dashcam video shows man pull gun on Uber driver Christi Spicuzza before murder as suspect appears in court

A court has been shown dash camera footage capturing the moments before Uber driver Christi Spicuzza was allegedly killed by passenger Calvin Crew, who appeared in court in Pittsburgh for the first time on Wednesday.Prosecutors played a 20-minute long clip from 10 February, captured by a camera on Spicuzza’s dashboard, which they say shows Mr Crew, dressed in a hood and face mask, ride along in silence before putting a gun to the driver’s head.“Stop it man” and “why are you doing this?” Ms Spicuzza can be heard asking, before pleading, “I have four kids, what are you doing?”“I...
Great Bend Post

Great Bend Post

Great Bend, KS
Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

