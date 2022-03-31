1965 Buick Lesabre Sports Potent V8 And Classic Luxury Car Style

This is a spacious and powerful performance luxury vehicle.

Buick was one of America's best luxury car manufacturers in its heyday because of its incredible interior design, exterior styling, and massive V8 engines. These things were beautiful, but they were also pretty fast for their time, and we still think about them a lot to this day. You can find some Buicks with some crazy high-value features, such as the GNX and Regal. However, one car's name has been largely left out of the classic car discussion because of its subtle design and shadow-like elusiveness. This vehicle is the Buick Lesabre, a luxury vehicle on par with the Monte Carlo and Impala. Now you may have the opportunity to get your very own 1965 Buick Lesabre with plenty of performance and style to satisfy.

Under the hood of this incredibly comfortable car is a potent 310 ci V8 engine that puts out around 250 horsepower, which was pretty great. This two-door masterpiece is the perfect sporty luxury car for anyone looking for a good mix of looks, comfort, and performance, which is why this V8 was chosen. As massive as this car is on the outside, you might think it would have trouble turning corners. However, this car was built to combine the best handling, engine design, and exterior style for the time. That means you'll get precisely what you would expect from a massive cruising car like this one.

The exterior is coated in bright red paint, which contrasts perfectly against the black convertible top, allowing easy cruising and feeling the calm wind through your hair. Inside the car is vintage black leather, making driving a very comfortable and stylish experience. In addition, you'll never be disappointed with the seating position, material, and build quality. Overall, this is an excellent purchase for any automotive enthusiast looking for a car with more than just a big V8 under the hood.

Spring Carlisle Collector Car Auction – April 21-22 at the Carlisle Expo Center (100 K St. in Carlisle, PA)

Event runs in conjunction with Spring Carlisle – April 20-24 at the Carlisle PA Fairgrounds (1000 Bryn Mawr Rd. in Carlisle, PA)

Auction start time is 12 p.m. daily

Auction includes 400+ lots spanning all eras of automotive production.

Find a past, present or future classic at a reasonable price point

All-truck hour is planned for the event on April 21st at 4 p.m..

Reciprocating admission for buyers, sellers, spectators etc. between the two events.

THREE ways to bid and buy – in person, on the phone and online

