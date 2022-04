The 2022 Made in Monmouth event will be held on April 30 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Robert J. Collins Arena at Brookdale Community College, Lincroft. “The county is excited to team up with Brookdale Community College once again to offer this free event to vendors and residents to support Monmouth County small businesses,” said Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners Director Thomas A. Arnone.

MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ ・ 4 DAYS AGO