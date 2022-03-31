Lakota Immersion Education Program Expected to Grow Each Year

(Good Things Utah) Life after school is what Dixie Technical College focuses on with its students. Located on top of Tech Ridge in Saint George, the school offers a look over the entire valley, as students can attend a wide variety of programs offered at this campus. Students enrolled gain valuable knowledge and experience in fields like medicine, web development, culinary arts, machining, and much more. “It’s all over the board, we kind of do it all, and we do it quickly and affordably,” states Jordan Rushton from Dixie Technical College.
