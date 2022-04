SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Blighted buildings have become a bit of an eyesore in parts of downtown Shreveport, but a new renovation project is aiming to combat that. Renovations are underway in parts of downtown Shreveport. The work is happening on portions of Cotton, Edwards, Crockett, and Marshall streets. Shreveport Downtown Development Authority Executive Director Liz Swaine says the project will open the door to nine more unique businesses.

