Business

Women’s leadership network Chief surges to unicorn status

By Jordan Crook
TechCrunch
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSo it should come as no surprise that Chief, the network designed to develop the leadership skills of women, has hit a $1.1 billion valuation in a matter of three years. The startup, led by founders Carolyn Childers and Lindsay Kaplan, just raised a $100 million Series B round led by...

techcrunch.com

WWD

Living Proof, MIT Create Women’s Leadership Prize

Click here to read the full article. Living Proof is getting back to its roots for its latest partnership. The hair care brand, which was bought by Unilever in 2016, is teaming up with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology for the school’s annual Solve initiative. The program, which began in 2015, provides challenges to annual crops of tech entrepreneurs, then connects them with Solve members for funding and support.More from WWDArt-Inspired Makeup Looks by Mimi ChoiPhotos of the Beauty Transformation in 'Pam & Tommy'Abse-èl RTW Spring 2022 Called the Living Proof Prize: Women’s Leadership Solution, Living Proof’s prize will award up to...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Fortune

The pandemic created a ‘leadership moment for women’

This is the web version of The Broadsheet, a daily newsletter for and about the world’s most powerful women. Sign up to get it delivered free to your inbox. Good morning, Broadsheet readers! The EU agrees to a board diversity rule, the NCAA tournament's gender equity is better than last year so far, and the pandemic created a "leadership moment" for women. Have a great Wednesday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
TechCrunch

Epsilon3 co-founder talks about building a SaaS company for space

Hello and welcome back to Found, the podcast where we tell the stories behind the startups. This week Darrell and Jordan talked with Laura Crabtree, the co-founder and CEO of Space SaaS company Epsilon3, which helps companies run their complex engineering, testing and operational procedures. Here’s a sneek peak into what they get into in their conversaiton:
BUSINESS
WBKO

“Lipstick is Power” for the 2022 Women’s Leadership Conference

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The fourth annual Women’s Leadership Conference took place at the National Corvette Museum. Women of all ages gathered to listen to motivational speakers and support one another. This year’s event featured the first-ever male speaker. Scott Harvey of Speaking of Harvey, INC. talked...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
TechCrunch

5 things first-time founders must remember when working with VCs

At that point, I went back to Harvard to finish up my MBA, and after graduation, I joined an early-stage venture capital firm based in Palo Alto. Through my startup experience and having now invested in more than 10 startups with Wing, what I’ve come to learn is that finding the right venture capitalist for your startup is one of the most important decisions you’ll make. In many ways, it’s like finding the right spouse.
PALO ALTO, CA
TechCrunch

The 26 crypto startups that Y Combinator is backing in its W22 batch

Y Combinator Demo Days returned yet again with another ballooning heap of startups. In the old days, a gaggle of TechCrunch reporters would go to the Demo Day in person, write up the presentations of each startup and hobnob with VCs during the breaks, but in a post-pandemic bloat, YC has gotten just so massive that one comprehensive list of startups is neither feasible nor particularly useful to readers. That said, this was a massive year for crypto and I wanted to make sure that we profiled each and every crypto startup that publicly launched at Demo Days this batch.
RETAIL
TechCrunch

Watch Blue Origin launch a six-person crew to suborbital space live

Blue Origin is gearing up for its first crewed launch of the year, and fourth crewed launch overall, as the company seeks to expand its budding space tourism business. This time, the Jeff Bezos-headed company is sending up a crew of six, with the launch set to take place on Thursday at 8:30 AM CT (9:30 AM ET).
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
CNBC

Sen. Bernie Sanders: Billionaires like Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos are 'off taking joy rides on their rocket ships'

Jeff Bezos wants a moon landing, Elon Musk is planning a mission to Mars and Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., doesn't appear to be impressed by any of it. On Wednesday, at a meeting of the U.S. Senate Committee on Budget, Sanders raised an issue that's been a regular part of his political platform for many years: wealth distribution. "Anyone who thinks we do not have an oligarchy right here in America is sorely mistaken," he said. "Today in America, multibillionaires like Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, Richard Branson are off taking joy rides on their rocket ships to outer space."
CONGRESS & COURTS
TechCrunch

8 open source companies from YC Demo Day Winter ’22

What it says it does: Tuva cleans messy healthcare data to help the healthcare industry build scalable data products. Promises include: Tuva wants to become the open standard for healthcare data transformation and build the data network for multisite benchmarking and research. How it says it differs from rivals: Tuva...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
TechCrunch

Paris-based accelerator The Family sues co-founder Oussama Ammar

More specifically, Capital first reported that The Family suspects Ammar of diverting €3 million that was supposed to be invested in several startups through syndicates. TechCrunch has separately seen an email that confirms ongoing charges against Ammar. It was sent to people who transferred money in order to become shareholders in Stripe through a special purpose vehicle. The SPV was supposed to acquire Stripe shares through a secondary offering.
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Why Nigeria leads the way in YC’s participation in Africa

The country has posted steady progress in the last three years as the leading African startup market. In 2019, startups based in Nigeria attracted $747 million, or 37% of Africa’s total VC investment. Those numbers decreased to $307 million, or 21% of the continent’s total, the following year, though 2020 was a venture capital year much impacted by outside forces.
MARKETS
TechCrunch

How Plaid’s CTO grew his engineering team 17.5x in 4 years

As you add more talent, you’ll have to organize your engineering team into more logical groups. That means more defined roles, with individuals and teams made responsible for specific parts of the product while continuing to expand its capabilities. How well you manage the transition from an organically grown team to a more purposefully organized, efficient machine can be key to how successful your company will be as it scales.
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

EnquireLabs aims to pull back the curtain on consumer behavior

CEO Matt Bahr and Curt Hasselschwert got the idea for the company in 2018 while helping e-commerce brands solve marketing attribution through “how did you hear about us?” questions after the customer made a purchase. They spent the next two years with EnquireLabs as a side project, but...
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Instacart now delivers market trends

Hello and welcome back to Equity, a podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines. Welcome to our Friday show! Our regular co-host Natasha was off this time, so Mary Ann and Alex linked arms with our producer Grace to blast our way through the news of the week. As always, we had to pick and choose what seemed to matter the most.
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

How Turing is building a developer-centric Talent Cloud to speed up hiring

Today, every company is a software company. For example, Caterpillar and John Deere turn tractors and construction equipment into computers with real-time sensor data and build self-driving machines connected to satellites and maps. This trend is also global — India now powers more than 25 billion real-time payment transactions every year.
SOFTWARE
TechCrunch

Minut tells your Airbnb guests to keep it down, already, sheesh

“I was talking with one of the first employees at Airbnb, when they were at Y Combinator. Even in the very early days, they had an issue: When people are renting out their apartments they have a monitoring need. There was no other option but to put up cameras, and that was turning into a big problem for Airbnb,” Nils Mattisson, co-founder and CEO of Minut, explains where the idea came from. “Years later, that idea came back to me. Having been at Apple and having worked with a lot of technologies that were ahead of the times, in terms of combining machine learning and privacy. I first saw how these two came together and how we would be able to solve this problem and balance monitoring and privacy in a good way. So that was the original seed and where we’ve come back to now, almost 10 years later.”
APPLE
Coinspeaker

Crypto-focused Firm Gauntlet Gets Unicorn Status after Series B Funding Round

Gauntlet said that the demand for crypto financial tools has surged following the massive rise of decentralized finance (DeFi) for managing adequate risks. Gauntlet, a crypto-focused financial modeling platform, has secured the status of a unicorn after raising $23.8 million during its latest Series B funding. Palo Alto-based venture capital firm Ribbit Capital was leading the investment round.
MARKETS
TechCrunch

Is YC turning into a kind of fight club?

Still, one has to wonder if there is a fundamental shift afoot. Whereas YC always backed companies that might at some point overlap, the outfit appeared to casting its net far and wide, bringing in different startups at different stages from different geographies — companies that used each other’s products and formed tight bonds through YC’s active alumni network.
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

January raises $10M to be a ‘tech-enabled debt collector’

A startup called January is out to change that with a fresh $10 million fundraise. Founder Jake Cahan says most debt collectors are lumped into a category of “predatory agencies exploiting vulnerable borrowers.”. An estimated 70 million Americans have debt in collections. At least one-fourth of those people, according...
ECONOMY

