Alton, IL

Alton schools set kindergarten registration

By The Telegraph
The Telegraph
The Telegraph
 3 days ago
Kindergarten registration is planned next week in Alton schools. (Getty Images)

ALTON — The Alton School District will host its kindergarten enrollment April 4-7 from 3:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. each day.

The event is for all incoming kindergartners, including students currently enrolled in Early Childhood and Head Start.

Students will take a Pre-K assessment while parents complete enrollment. During this event families can meet teachers, tour the school, have a snack, take a photo with our Redbird and take a bus ride provided by Illinois Central.

Legal guardians must bring a certified birth certificate of their child, parent photo I.D. and two proofs of residency to enroll.  If available please bring health records.

Schedules for individual schools include:

• Monday, April 4: Lovejoy Elementary, 1043 Tremont St., Alton.

• Tuesday, April 5: Lewis and Clark Elementary, 6800 Humbert Road, Godfrey.

• Wednesday, April 6: Eunice Smith Elementary School, 2400 Henry St., Alton.

• Thursday, April 7: Gilson Brown Elementary School, 1613 W Delmar Ave., Godfrey.

For any questions regarding the enrollment process or school boundaries, please call the administrative center at 618-433-7821 or visit www.altonschools.org .

The Telegraph

