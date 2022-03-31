ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

NBCUniversal Developing ‘Pinned,’ Wrestling Drama Series From Vince McMahon and WWE

By J. Kim Murphy
Variety
Variety
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UN55I_0evKE5ZK00

Click here to read the full article.

NBCUniversal has announced that it is developing “Pinned,” a new dramatic scripted series about the world of wrestling.

“Pinned” comes from Universal Content Productions and World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. The production is billed as a dramatic series with a logline touting “an adrenalized upstairs-downstairs soap that gives a behind-the-scenes look at a fictional wrestling promotion and the unforgettable characters that populate it.”

“Pinned” will offer a look into the world of wrestling culture, documenting the mayhem both within the locker room and the boardroom of wrestling organizations.

Craig O’Neill serves as an executive producer on the series, alongside Tom Rinaldi. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. chief executive officer Vince McMahon also serves as an executive producer, alongside Kevin Dunn and Chris Kaiser.

NBCUniversal has not announced which platform it intends to launch “Pinned” on, whether one of its broadcast television networks or through its growing streaming platform, Peacock.

“Pinned” is just the latest scripted project that WWE has become involved in. A limited series project that dramatizes WWE boss McMahon’s federal steroids trial has gained steam in development, recruiting Micah Fitzerman-Blue and Noah Harpster as writers, executive producers and co-showrunners. The series, titled “The United States of America vs. Vince McMahon,” was first announced to be in development in July 2021. WWE and Blumhouse Television will produce.

The series will be the first ever scripted portrayal of McMahon and many legendary WWE stars of the era. Set in the 1990s, the series opens at a time when WWE chairman and CEO McMahon was repeatedly censured by New York Post writer Phil Mushnick. Mushnick’s columns eventually drew the attention of the FBI and the U.S. Attorney’s office for the Eastern District of New York. McMahon was indicted by the U.S. government for allegedly supplying anabolic steroids to WWE talent, stood trial after refusing to take a plea, and was unanimously acquitted by the jury.

McMahon is an executive producer on the series along with WWE executive producer and chief of global television distribution Kevin Dunn, Jason Blum, McCumber, and Jeremy Gold for Blumhouse TV.

More from Variety
Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

‘Drew Barrymore Show’ Renewed Through 2022-2023 Season

Click here to read the full article. “The Drew Barrymore Show” has been renewed through the 2022-2023 season. The syndicated daytime talk show is produced and distributed by CBS Media Ventures (CMV) and shot in New York City. Barrymore hosts and executive produces, with Jason Kurtz and Chris Miller also executive producing. Stations owned by CBS, Sinclair, Nexstar, Gray, Scripps, Tegna and Weigel were among those signing on for another season. “I am honored and grateful but I also want to take this show higher and continue to innovate and be a game changer in the daytime space,” Barrymore said. “Rising to...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Cody Rhodes Returns to WWE at WrestleMania 38, Says He Is ‘Completely Different Individual’

Click here to read the full article. Cody Rhodes made his return to WWE on Saturday night at WrestleMania 38, coming back to the promotion that he famously exited nearly six years ago. In that time, Rhodes has wrestled all over the world and was integral to the founding of All Elite Wrestling (AEW), the rival wrestling promotion run by Tony Khan. Rhodes was a top star onscreen and an executive vice president offscreen in AEW, but he left the company in February 2022 after failing to come to terms on a new contract. In an interview with Variety in the days...
WWE
Variety

Naomi Watts to Star in ‘Feud’ Season 2 at FX, Gus Van Sant to Direct

Click here to read the full article. Naomi Watts has signed on to star in the long-gestating second season of “Feud” at FX, Variety has confirmed with sources. The second season of the Ryan Murphy anthology series will be based on the book “Capote’s Women: A True Story of Love, Betrayal, and a Swan Song for an Era” by Laurence Leamer. Watts will play famed socialite Barbara “Babe” Paley. Paley was one of several members of New York high society who was a friend of Capote’s until he published excerpts of his unfinished novel “Answered Prayers,” with the excerpts serving as...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Bravo Announces Cast, Drops First Promo for ‘Real Housewives of Dubai’ (TV News Roundup)

Click here to read the full article. “The Real Housewives” are going international, and the first stop is Dubai. “The Real Housewives of Dubai” will premiere on June 1 at 9 p.m. ET, Bravo announced Friday. The network also revealed the first promo for the first official international iteration of the franchise. Dubai marks the 11th city in the “Housewives” franchise, and the first new one following the premiere of the hit “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” series in 2020. “Dubai” was first announced in November, and according to Bravo, it “follows a powerful group of lavish women as they...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vince Mcmahon
Person
Kevin Dunn
Person
Jason Blum
HollywoodLife

Will Smith Reunites With Ex-Wife Sheree Zampino After Oscars Win & Chris Rock Slap: Photo

On the same team! Will’s ex celebrated his Oscar success with him after a busy evening that included the ‘Slap Heard Around The World’. Got his back. Will Smith and ex Sheree Zampino reunited after his wild night at the Oscars on Sunday, Mar. 28. During the rollercoaster ceremony, he earned the top acting trophy after stepping onto the stage to slap presenter Chris Rock for he made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s alopecia.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tv News#Drama Series
Variety

Here’s What Will Smith’s Resignation From the Academy Means

Click here to read the full article. On Friday afternoon, Will Smith announced in a statement that he was resigning from the Academy after he slapped Chris Rock during last Sunday’s Oscars telecast. The Academy plans to forge ahead and conduct a formal investigation and disciplinary process on April 18, at which time the organization could impose further sanctions or punishment in accordance with its bylaws. In the meantime, here’s what Smith’s resignation means for the actor’s Oscars future: Yes, he still gets to keep his Best Actor Oscar for “King Richard” Yes, he can still get invited to future Academy Awards ceremonies Yes,...
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

WWE Fans Lose Their Minds Over Cody Rhodes WrestleMania 38 Debut

One of the biggest mysteries going into WrestleMania 38 was the identity of Seth Rollins' opponent, and all Vince McMahon would say was that it was someone of his choosing and that Rollins better deliver. It was finally the moment for all to become clear when the lights went out in the arena and that trademark music hit, and everybody in the arena lost their minds when Cody Rhodes revealed himself as not just Rollins' opponent but also as WWE's newest signing. As you can imagine, all anyone on social media was doing was talking about Cody's return to WWE, and you can find some of the most entertaining posts starting on the next slide.
WWE
Deadline

Mo’Nique & Lee Daniels Patch ‘Precious’ Feud; She’ll Replace Octavia Spencer In Netflix Thriller ‘Demon House’

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: After not speaking for 13 years, Oscar-winning Precious star Mo’Nique has been set by that film’s director Lee Daniels to replace Octavia Spencer in Demon House, an exorcism film package that Netflix acquired after a brisk auction in January. Spencer had to bow out of the star-studded film because of a scheduling conflict with her Apple TV+ television show Truth Be Told. Mo’Nique, who last worked with Daniels in the celebrated 2009 film Precious that brought her the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress, will take over the role of a social worker who...
MOVIES
insideedition.com

Paul Rodriguez Says Will Smith Was Verbally Abusive on the Set of 'Ali'

While Will Smith waits to find out what action the Academy will take over his slapping Chris Rock for joking about Jada Pinkett Smith's hair, others wait to see what the impact might be on the new Oscar winner's career. At least one of his former co-stars says he'll never work with him again.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Sports
Variety

What’s the Status of Bruce Willis’ Final Movies?

Click here to read the full article. On April 29, Bruce Willis’ storied filmography adds another credit with the release of “Fortress: Sniper’s Eye.” The action-thriller starring Willis, Jesse Metcalfe and Chad Michael Murray is a sequel to 2021’s “Fortress” and is set to be released in select theaters, as well as on digital platforms and VOD. It’s just one of about 10 tough-guy titles still outstanding as Willis’ acting career comes to a close. The actor’s family announced Wednesday that the superstar will step away from acting after being recently diagnosed with aphasia, a language disorder caused by brain damage the...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Saturday Night Live’ Cold Open: ‘Fox and Friends’ on Will Smith, ‘Woke Disney’ and Trump Coup Attempt

Click here to read the full article. If you were expecting this week’s “Saturday Night Live” to kick off with a sketch parodying the Will Smith/Chris Rock slap at the Oscars, you may have been disappointed by the cold open. (That came later.) The slap was indeed mentioned, but it was just one of several topics brought up as the show once again turned to a Fox News parody to lead the episode. (Chris Redd played Smith in a sketch later, with host Jerrod Carmichael playing a seat filler sitting next to the star during the moment of the slap.) This week,...
U.S. POLITICS
Variety

Byron Ashley’s Settebello Entertainment Expands into Lit and Consulting

Click here to read the full article. Settebello Entertainment is expanding its scope within the industry to now include both lit and consulting. Byron Ashley’s company had previously only worked with talent. The lit side of the company will now focus on signing up-and-coming voices within the industry, straying away from established writers and directors. The company aims to guide emerging artists with seeming potential through their first opportunities in the industry. The company has already started signing these emerging artists, including Landon Stahmer, creator of CryptTV’s “The Look-See;” Ed Cunningham producer of “The King of Kong” and “Undefeated”; Wes Armstrong, alum of...
BUSINESS
Variety

Paramount Greenlights Helium’s Girl Band Scripted Drama ‘Paper Dolls’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Paramount Australia and New Zealand has greenlighted Helium Pictures’ eight-hour scripted drama “Paper Dolls” for Network 10 and Paramount Plus Australia.  Production is set to commence in Sydney later this year and will premier on 10 in 2023. Set in 2000, “Paper Dolls,” which is produced by Helium Pictures, follows the meteoric rise and fall of fictional girl band Indigo, a manufactured pop group born on one of the first reality talent TV shows. The drama focuses on five women aspiring for pop stardom only to find their dream of fame compromised by what it takes...
TV SHOWS
Variety

Jen Psaki Expected to Join MSNBC

Click here to read the full article. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki is in talks to join MSNBC, according to two people familiar with the matter, in a move that would add another Democratic political operative to the NBCUniversal outlet’s growing roster of opinion hosts. MSNBC declined to make executives available for comment, but Psaki could join the network as soon as the fall, these people suggested, after taking time off and making sure to clear any ethical roadblocks. She would presumably follow a path already taken by Symone Sanders, a former Biden campaign aide who is starting a new MSNBC...
POLITICS
Variety

Variety

55K+
Followers
50K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy