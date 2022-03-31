ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

Ex-Newark Housing IT Chief Admits Privately Reselling $600G Worth Of Authority Cellphones, Tabs

By Jerry DeMarco
 3 days ago
Venancio Diaz Photo Credit: NewarkHA.org

A former IT director at the Newark Housing Authority admitted buying and then reselling cellphones and tablets with $600,000 in embezzled funds over the course of eight years, federal authorities said.

Venancio Diaz, 56, of Jersey City, bought 1,509 devices in all that he activated on the NHA's account for days -- or at most weeks -- beginning back in 2013, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger said.

"After the brief period of activation ended, Diaz posed as the owner of the devices and sold them to two different online electronics resale marketplaces," Sellinger said.

Then he kept the money.

Diaz took a deal from the government rather than face trial, pleading guilty Thursday morning, March 31 in U.S. District Court in Newark to committing theft from an agency receiving federal funds.

U.S. District Judge Brian Martinotti scheduled sentencing for Aug. 4.

Sellinger credited special agents of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Office of the Inspector General and the FBI, both in Newark, with the investigation leading to the plea secured by Assistant U.S. Attorney Sara F. Merin of his Special Prosecutions Division in Newark.

The U.S. attorney also thanked IRS-Criminal Investigations for its assistance.

