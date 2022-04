HIBBING — The Veterans House Committee at the Hibbing Memorial Building is planning an event to honor Vietnam era military veterans. A ceremony and free dinner is set for 11 a.m. on March 29 in the downstairs dining room of the Hibbing Memorial Building, and is open to Vietnam era veterans from all branches of the United States military who served between 1955 and 1975, regardless of where they served, and their families. ...

HIBBING, MN ・ 11 DAYS AGO