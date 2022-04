By now you are likely well aware that a small herd of bison went on a day-long adventure between Presque Isle and Fort Fairfield on Wednesday. A total of 11 bison escaped their local pasture and ventured into the area of the Nordic Heritage Center and Quoggy Jo Ski Center. Unfortunately, one of the bison from the herd was struck and killed in the early morning hours.

FORT FAIRFIELD, ME ・ 17 DAYS AGO