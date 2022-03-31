ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
N.J. plastic bag ban: Garbage, produce, pet waste bags still OK when new law starts

By Katie Kausch
 3 days ago
New Jersey’s upcoming single-use plastic bag ban has been billed as “the strictest in the nation,” going further than similar laws in California and New York. But the law still has plenty of exceptions, allowing for New Jersey residents to keep using most types of single-use...

Mark
3d ago

I don't get it. People will just BUY those plastic bags and use them. Reusable bags are a BACTERIA NIGHTMARE. This is just most Leftist feel-good nonsensical laws to hurt the citizens.

edmund radziewicz
3d ago

We are not all fortunate as Duchbag Murphy. He has his fantasy world while we live in reality. He hires people to do the shopping ,cleaning ,and cooking. It's nice to have your laundry done by someone.

Paul Aloise
3d ago

I remember when environmentalist pushed plastic bags to save trees. 😂

