There are some exciting plans and some big changes at the Northern Maine Fair, August 4 - August 7, 2022. We talked to Lynwood Winslow, President of the Fair and Rick Guerrette, the Vice President of the Fair. They told us about some of the changes at the horse track and harness racing, the rides and midway, new features, traditional events, live entertainment, and of course, fair food.

MAINE STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO