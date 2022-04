Banks Turn to Tech to Keep the Human Touch in SMB Digital Banking. Small to mid-sized businesses (SMBs) want cutting-edge digital banking services to help them attract — and interact — with global customers, yet still with personalized financial offers that cater to their business. In the Digital-First Banking Tracker, a PYMNTS and NCR collaboration, Canvas Credit Union’s Frank Robinson explains why offering hybrid approaches such as Interactive Teller Machines removes complexity and allows SMBs to focus on what they do best.

SMALL BUSINESS ・ 6 DAYS AGO